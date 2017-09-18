WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I can see clearly now

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions I can see clearly now

Post a reply
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:08 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 135
Alan wrote:
Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.

Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.

Mortimer is probably the major reason that Reynolds wasn't selected for a spell. Reynolds had looked jaded (in my opinion) and appears to have come back well refreshed these past couple of weeks, although his goal kicking seems to have gone to pot, during his absence! For what it's worth, my take on that is that he is now stabbing at the ball, and not following through. Consequently he is now not getting any height on his goal kicks. I would rather hope that someone like Paul Cooke should be able to see that and help Ben to rectify it!


So, from a squad of 30 players we actually have Brown, Higham, Hock, Langi, Mortimer and Paterson injured. That's 20%, not even close to 50%. Suspensions (Acton), and retiree's (Weston) 6.7%. The rest (Foster, Green, Higson, Hampshire, Ridyard, Thompson) 20% Jukes has chosen to exclude. And that doesn't even include Hopkins reportedly not in Jukes' good books.

Confused dot com
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:13 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1848
Location: Landan
Centurino wrote:
So, from a squad of 30 players we actually have Brown, Higham, Hock, Langi, Mortimer and Paterson injured. That's 20%, not even close to 50%. Suspensions (Acton), and retiree's (Weston) 6.7%. The rest (Foster, Green, Higson, Hampshire, Ridyard, Thompson) 20% Jukes has chosen to exclude. And that doesn't even include Hopkins reportedly not in Jukes' good books.

Confused dot com


We had a squad of 30 players?
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:20 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 135
LeythIg wrote:
We had a squad of 30 players?


https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2017-squad/

Edit: That is a damn good squad and it appears the ROI has been abysmal. I recall a Widnes fan recently posted that Leigh had invested a lot more than Widnes had in their squad.
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:46 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1848
Location: Landan
Centurino wrote:
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2017-squad/

Edit: That is a damn good squad and it appears the ROI has been abysmal. I recall a Widnes fan recently posted that Leigh had invested a lot more than Widnes had in their squad.


Agree with that, we should be in a better position than we are given the investment. Don't think it was a top 8 squad by any stretch, but think top 10 was achievable, whereas we are going into the mpg more in hope than expectation.

Hopefully lessons will be learned whatever division we are in, and we have a management and coaching staff working well with each other and the players.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant7t2, billysbestmate, Bing [Bot], Bullseye, Centurino, Harold Rigby Jnr, joanne callotte, Leythersteve, LeythIg, Montyburns, Morvan, propforward 2338, scrum, The Vicar of Widnes, Yahoo [Bot] and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,3612,47176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM