Rover wrote: Yep, one goes down, on goes up.

Got that.



Barcelona, Paris, Montreal, New York, Moscow, Pyongyang........what could go wrong.

Next thing we'll be moving into Kent, Wales, and Scotland .



I can get a bus to there. The others I'm struggling with..



Centurino wrote: Injury would have been a valid reason-why a 3rd into the season, now it's denial. Poor decisions and a fragmented environment could very well jeopardise great investment. Next weeks team selection is absolutely critical -- but does Jukes know his best team yet?



He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment

ColD wrote: He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment



Spot on Col.

ColD wrote: He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment



If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.



Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.



If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.

Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.

Thanks



Centurino wrote: If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.



Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.



Thanks



Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.



Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.



Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.

Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.

Mortimer is probably the major reason that Reynolds wasn't selected for a spell. Reynolds had looked jaded (in my opinion) and appears to have come back well refreshed these past couple of weeks, although his goal kicking seems to have gone to pot, during his absence! For what it's worth, my take on that is that he is now stabbing at the ball, and not following through. Consequently he is now not getting any height on his goal kicks. I would rather hope that someone like Paul Cooke should be able to see that and help Ben to rectify it!



Alan wrote: Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.



Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.



Mortimer is probably the major reason that Reynolds wasn't selected for a spell. Reynolds had looked jaded (in my opinion) and appears to have come back well refreshed these past couple of weeks, although his goal kicking seems to have gone to pot, during his absence! For what it's worth, my take on that is that he is now stabbing at the ball, and not following through. Consequently he is now not getting any height on his goal kicks. I would rather hope that someone like Paul Cooke should be able to see that and help Ben to rectify it!

Perhaps he should be a straight up and down bullet kicker like we used to be Alan. And while we're at it he could dig his own mound to put the ball on!

Brian Wood wrote: Perhaps he should be a straight up and down bullet kicker like we used to be Alan. And while we're at it he could dig his own mound to put the ball on!



The straight bullet style worked for one of the finest kickers I have ever seen grace the game. Jimmy Legard. Mal Meninga is probably the last player in modern times to adopt the bullet way and he had a great record also.



The straight bullet style worked for one of the finest kickers I have ever seen grace the game. Jimmy Legard. Mal Meninga is probably the last player in modern times to adopt the bullet way and he had a great record also.

Jimmy had an interesting take on that style. He once told me it allows you a small amount of error and still land a successful conversion as opposed to the modern 'round the corner' style where you had to hit the ball smack bang on a specific spot.



Brian Wood wrote: Perhaps he should be a straight up and down bullet kicker like we used to be Alan. And while we're at it he could dig his own mound to put the ball on!





And the groundsman's reaction to that would be.....?



And the groundsman's reaction to that would be.....?

Those were the days - before the tee had been invented.



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: The straight bullet style worked for one of the finest kickers I have ever seen grace the game. Jimmy Legard. Mal Meninga is probably the last player in modern times to adopt the bullet way and he had a great record also.



Jimmy had an interesting take on that style. He once told me it allows you a small amount of error and still land a successful conversion as opposed to the modern 'round the corner' style where you had to hit the ball smack bang on a specific spot.



Didn't Jimmy stand the ball straight up? Stuart Ferguson used to point it at the posts, and he was some kicker. I once witnessed, at the Grammar School, a competition, between Bev Risman and our sports master, Charles Hughes. Bev used to point the ball at the posts, and Charles, being a soccer man, kicked 'round the corner' - the first time I had ever seen that style. (it was the 60's!) From memory, both were equally successful.



Didn't Jimmy stand the ball straight up? Stuart Ferguson used to point it at the posts, and he was some kicker. I once witnessed, at the Grammar School, a competition, between Bev Risman and our sports master, Charles Hughes. Bev used to point the ball at the posts, and Charles, being a soccer man, kicked 'round the corner' - the first time I had ever seen that style. (it was the 60's!) From memory, both were equally successful.

Personally, every time I tried 'round the corner' I used to fall over! At one training session at Tyldesley, Brian Fallon tried everything to get me kicking with the ball stood straight up, but I was a stubborn beggar, and wasn't going to change my style. He reckoned my straight up kicks were successful, but I reckon he was only trying to encourage me, as I was kicking in the dark!

Alan wrote: Didn't Jimmy stand the ball straight up? Stuart Ferguson used to point it at the posts, and he was some kicker. I once witnessed, at the Grammar School, a competition, between Bev Risman and our sports master, Charles Hughes. Bev used to point the ball at the posts, and Charles, being a soccer man, kicked 'round the corner' - the first time I had ever seen that style. (it was the 60's!) From memory, both were equally successful.



Personally, every time I tried 'round the corner' I used to fall over! At one training session at Tyldesley, Brian Fallon tried everything to get me kicking with the ball stood straight up, but I was a stubborn beggar, and wasn't going to change my style. He reckoned my straight up kicks were successful, but I reckon he was only trying to encourage me, as I was kicking in the dark!



Jimmy did, with great success.



I always felt I had more power , round the corner , but more accuracy the other way and therefore round the corner was coached out of me.





Jimmy did, with great success.

I always felt I had more power , round the corner , but more accuracy the other way and therefore round the corner was coached out of me.

Even way back then I was revolutionary when it came to rugby, way ahead of my time

