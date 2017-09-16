WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I can see clearly now

Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:22 pm
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3982
Rover wrote:
Yep, one goes down, on goes up.
Got that.

Barcelona, Paris, Montreal, New York, Moscow, Pyongyang........what could go wrong.
Next thing we'll be moving into Kent, Wales, and Scotland.


I can get a bus to there. The others I'm struggling with.. :wink:
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:53 am
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5595
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Centurino wrote:
Injury would have been a valid reason-why a 3rd into the season, now it's denial. Poor decisions and a fragmented environment could very well jeopardise great investment. Next weeks team selection is absolutely critical -- but does Jukes know his best team yet?


He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:03 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1739
Location: In't Tap Room
ColD wrote:
He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment


Spot on Col.
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:58 pm
Centurino User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 132
ColD wrote:
He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment


If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.

Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.

Thanks
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:08 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9847
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Centurino wrote:
If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.

Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.

Thanks


Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.

Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.

Mortimer is probably the major reason that Reynolds wasn't selected for a spell. Reynolds had looked jaded (in my opinion) and appears to have come back well refreshed these past couple of weeks, although his goal kicking seems to have gone to pot, during his absence! For what it's worth, my take on that is that he is now stabbing at the ball, and not following through. Consequently he is now not getting any height on his goal kicks. I would rather hope that someone like Paul Cooke should be able to see that and help Ben to rectify it!
