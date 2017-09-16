atomic

Rover wrote: Yep, one goes down, on goes up.

Got that.



Barcelona, Paris, Montreal, New York, Moscow, Pyongyang........what could go wrong.

Next thing we'll be moving into Kent, Wales, and Scotland .



Centurino wrote: Injury would have been a valid reason-why a 3rd into the season, now it's denial. Poor decisions and a fragmented environment could very well jeopardise great investment. Next weeks team selection is absolutely critical -- but does Jukes know his best team yet?



He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment

ColD wrote: He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment



Spot on Col. Spot on Col. Centurino

ColD wrote: He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment



If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.



Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.



If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.

Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.

Thanks



Centurino wrote: If you could list the players unavailable for the Halifax or London game through injury or suspension, that would be great.



Also please enlighten us, the reason why the second most experienced stand-off at the club (Reynolds) hasn't played consistently this year even though when he does, Leigh more often than not, win the game.



Thanks



Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.



Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.



Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.

Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.

Mortimer is probably the major reason that Reynolds wasn't selected for a spell. Reynolds had looked jaded (in my opinion) and appears to have come back well refreshed these past couple of weeks, although his goal kicking seems to have gone to pot, during his absence! For what it's worth, my take on that is that he is now stabbing at the ball, and not following through. Consequently he is now not getting any height on his goal kicks. I would rather hope that someone like Paul Cooke should be able to see that and help Ben to rectify it!

