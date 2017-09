Centurino wrote: Injury would have been a valid reason-why a 3rd into the season, now it's denial. Poor decisions and a fragmented environment could very well jeopardise great investment. Next weeks team selection is absolutely critical -- but does Jukes know his best team yet?

He most likely does know his best team, unfortunately nigh on 50% of it looks as though will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Whether you agree or disagree with his coaching this season even the most experienced coach would be scratching their heads at the moment