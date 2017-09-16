WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I can see clearly now

Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:29 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
At last! Widnes have to beat Catalans to guarantee instant promotion, which they will. We WILL beat London to have a home game in the MPG. WE WILL WIN THAT. Super league again next season.
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:31 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
chris 35 wrote:
At last! Widnes have to beat Catalans to guarantee instant promotion, which they will. We WILL beat London to have a home game in the MPG. WE WILL WIN THAT. Super league again next season.


Good man. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Image Image Image
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:44 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
chris 35 wrote:
At last! Widnes have to beat Catalans to guarantee instant promotion, which they will. We WILL beat London to have a home game in the MPG. WE WILL WIN THAT. Super league again next season.


If, Neil Jukes plays a centre at centre, a stand-off at stand-off, a second row at second row, etc... It would be great if we could see a winning team remain consistent for consecutive weeks.
Re: I can see clearly now
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:52 pm
Centurino wrote:
If Neil Jukes plays a centre at centre, a stand-off at stand-off, a second row at second row, etc... It would be great if we could see a winning team remain consistent for 2 consecutive weeks.


If we had the opportunity to put the same team for 2 consecutive it would be great, we have been hit hard with injuries and suspensions all season (and yes, no doubt others have also) and it seems to be continuing.

Time for everyone to pull together and roar us home, no point doom and gloom, get on with it and get it done
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

