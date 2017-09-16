WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - awards

awards
Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:49 pm
GIANT DAZ
That time of year where the awards are getting dished out so who would yours be ?

Best player?
Best new signing?
Best youngster?
Most improved player?
Favourite match?

Overall rating of the season?
Re: awards
Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:08 pm
adamhuddsgiant
Best player is seb, has been massively influential this year. Some big runs and attracts all the attention from defenders. Solid unit who is durable and certainly a lift for the squad and fans alike! Diamond find really

Best new signing is mamo, coped for a fair bit of negativity from some as he was a tad unproven at first team footy and he came in and was the catalyst of our season revival. Support play and awromse positional sense and certainly a marketing dream!

Best youngster probably Darnell although a fair few shown up well. Think this year Darnell has proven his worth and certainly will cause issues with the number 5 shirt maybe dispelling Murphy next year

most improved player although the positional change has been made, hinchcliffe is a different player at loose forward. Defends well, runs some good lines and has a good pass in him. Certainly a corner stone of our pack now

Best match
1st game of the year against widnes. I was at my most optimistic and loved watch seb and taai ruin the widnes pack.
Re: awards
Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:43 am
Chetnik
Best player - Seb
Best new signing - Mamo (quite a tough one).
Best youngster - Darnell
Most improved player - Leeming
Favourite match - Leeds away

Overall rating of the season - 7.5/10
Re: awards
Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:42 am
GIANT DAZ
Best player? Seb Ikahihifo, possibly the best prop in the league this year but no-one will know as SKY seem to have forgot we exist, superb in every game.

Best new signing? I'm going for Adam O'Brien as the fact that he's settled in well enough means he can rotate Kruise if needs be allowing Hinchy to go to 13 where he's a lot more effective, also AOB has actually played well when called upon.

Best youngster? Darnell Mcintosh, he's 1st choice for me now, i was hoping he'd get some more game time this year but he's exceeded my hopes with some cracking performances.

Most improved player? Tyler Dickinson, from a few cameo appearances in the last couple of years, I'd put him in front of Mason and Smith, he's had a lot more game time now and is actually turning into a very promising super league player.

Favourite match? Catalan away, not just for the sun and beer but the fact we weren't in the best of form and going there is always tough so to rip them apart like we did was fantastic.

Overall rating of the season? 6.5/10, our goal of SL survival was achieved but we were in danger at one point, a bad start, a very good middle but a poor end, a lot of it due to injuries though.
Would have liked to have seen us be a little more expansive in our play in the early half of the season.
Re: awards
Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:16 am
nmw1986

Best player- Ikakahifo, easy choice. He's been one of the best props in super league all season. An absolute beast

Best signing- Mamo. Seemed to offer the spark our season desperately needed midway through the season. Looking forward to seeing him when he's fully fit next season

Best youngster- Darnell but have been impressed with o'brien when he's spelled kruise

Most improved- hard for me to say as I missed seeing most of the last
few seasons due to work commitments but knowing little about him at start of the season I think kruise leeming is starting to develop into a fantastic player

Favourite match- from the games I've seen I'd say saints at home. Backs to the wall job with kruise off for last 20 mins and saints putting pressure on us but held on to win

Overall season- 7/10 felt like a 3/10 at beginning of season but we've shown massive improvement throughout the season (barring last 2 matches) Thoroughly enjoyed watching us again this season after a few seasons away. Can't wait to see what next season brings!
Re: awards
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:32 pm
Run leroy , run !
Best player - Seb - a revalation. Plus long minutes as well as a handful.
Best new signing - Mamo. One of those players who when he gets ball in hand, you can feel the excitement levels go up in the crowd.
Best youngster - Kruise. Needs to cut out on penalties- but great quick distribution, and a lovely skoot on him.
Most improved player - oliver Roberts. Becoming a real class second rower. Both attack and defence. Runs some lovely lines. And still young.
Favourite match - Catalan away

Overall rating of the season - First half of season 2/10. From magic weekend to regular season end 8/10.
Re: awards
Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:34 am
AntonyGiant
Best player: Seb for reasons most have said.

Best new signing: Mamo. He has shown his skill, and most importantly his attitude (even after the final whistle).

Best youngster: Wood for me. Covered a lot of positions when the going was tough. Never lacked in effort.

Most improved: Hinchy. He's been very solid and has adjusted to the Giants.

Best match. Catalan away.

