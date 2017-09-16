Best player? Seb Ikahihifo, possibly the best prop in the league this year but no-one will know as SKY seem to have forgot we exist, superb in every game.
Best new signing? I'm going for Adam O'Brien as the fact that he's settled in well enough means he can rotate Kruise if needs be allowing Hinchy to go to 13 where he's a lot more effective, also AOB has actually played well when called upon.
Best youngster? Darnell Mcintosh, he's 1st choice for me now, i was hoping he'd get some more game time this year but he's exceeded my hopes with some cracking performances.
Most improved player? Tyler Dickinson, from a few cameo appearances in the last couple of years, I'd put him in front of Mason and Smith, he's had a lot more game time now and is actually turning into a very promising super league player.
Favourite match? Catalan away, not just for the sun and beer but the fact we weren't in the best of form and going there is always tough so to rip them apart like we did was fantastic.
Overall rating of the season? 6.5/10, our goal of SL survival was achieved but we were in danger at one point, a bad start, a very good middle but a poor end, a lot of it due to injuries though.
Would have liked to have seen us be a little more expansive in our play in the early half of the season.