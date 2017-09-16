Post a reply 5 posts Page 1 of 1 GIANT DAZ

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm

Posts: 14835

Location: Overlooking the Canal



Website

YIM Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm14835Overlooking the Canal That time of year where the awards are getting dished out so who would yours be ?



Best player?

Best new signing?

Best youngster?

Most improved player?

Favourite match?



Overall rating of the season? "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



//adf.ly/1gMQkx



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm

Posts: 1065

Location: huddersfield

Best player is seb, has been massively influential this year. Some big runs and attracts all the attention from defenders. Solid unit who is durable and certainly a lift for the squad and fans alike! Diamond find really



Best new signing is mamo, coped for a fair bit of negativity from some as he was a tad unproven at first team footy and he came in and was the catalyst of our season revival. Support play and awromse positional sense and certainly a marketing dream!



Best youngster probably Darnell although a fair few shown up well. Think this year Darnell has proven his worth and certainly will cause issues with the number 5 shirt maybe dispelling Murphy next year



most improved player although the positional change has been made, hinchcliffe is a different player at loose forward. Defends well, runs some good lines and has a good pass in him. Certainly a corner stone of our pack now



Best match

1st game of the year against widnes. I was at my most optimistic and loved watch seb and taai ruin the widnes pack. Chetnik Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm

Posts: 344

Best player - Seb

Best new signing - Mamo (quite a tough one).

Best youngster - Darnell

Most improved player - Leeming

Favourite match - Leeds away



Overall rating of the season - 7.5/10 GIANT DAZ

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm

Posts: 14835

Location: Overlooking the Canal



Website

YIM Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm14835Overlooking the Canal Best player? Seb Ikahihifo, possibly the best prop in the league this year but no-one will know as SKY seem to have forgot we exist, superb in every game.



Best new signing? I'm going for Adam O'Brien as the fact that he's settled in well enough means he can rotate Kruise if needs be allowing Hinchy to go to 13 where he's a lot more effective, also AOB has actually played well when called upon.



Best youngster? Darnell Mcintosh, he's 1st choice for me now, i was hoping he'd get some more game time this year but he's exceeded my hopes with some cracking performances.



Most improved player? Tyler Dickinson, from a few cameo appearances in the last couple of years, I'd put him in front of Mason and Smith, he's had a lot more game time now and is actually turning into a very promising super league player.



Favourite match? Catalan away, not just for the sun and beer but the fact we weren't in the best of form and going there is always tough so to rip them apart like we did was fantastic.



Overall rating of the season? 6.5/10, our goal of SL survival was achieved but we were in danger at one point, a bad start, a very good middle but a poor end, a lot of it due to injuries though.

Would have liked to have seen us be a little more expansive in our play in the early half of the season. "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



//adf.ly/1gMQkx



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... nmw1986 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 29, 2007 4:07 pm

Posts: 46

Best player- Ikakahifo, easy choice. He's been one of the best props in super league all season. An absolute beast



Best signing- Mamo. Seemed to offer the spark our season desperately needed midway through the season. Looking forward to seeing him when he's fully fit next season



Best youngster- Darnell but have been impressed with o'brien when he's spelled kruise



Most improved- hard for me to say as I missed seeing most of the last

few seasons due to work commitments but knowing little about him at start of the season I think kruise leeming is starting to develop into a fantastic player



Favourite match- from the games I've seen I'd say saints at home. Backs to the wall job with kruise off for last 20 mins and saints putting pressure on us but held on to win



Overall season- 7/10 felt like a 3/10 at beginning of season but we've shown massive improvement throughout the season (barring last 2 matches) Thoroughly enjoyed watching us again this season after a few seasons away. Can't wait to see what next season brings! Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Frankiefartown, Jo Jumbuck, jools, nmw1986 and 72 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 5 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,632,710 1,784 76,224 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v OXFORD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v KEIGHLEY TODAY : 15:00 8s BRADFORD v ROCHDALE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS TODAY : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v HEMEL TODAY : 15:00 8s OLDHAM v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s FEATHERSTONE v WARRINGTON TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v WHITEHAVEN TODAY : 15:00 CH1 YORK v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 SL WIGAN v CASTLEFORD ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























