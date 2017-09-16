WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - awards

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk awards

Post a reply
awards
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:49 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14834
Location: Overlooking the Canal
That time of year where the awards are getting dished out so who would yours be ?

Best player?
Best new signing?
Best youngster?
Most improved player?
Favourite match?

Overall rating of the season?
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: awards
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:08 pm
adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1065
Location: huddersfield
Best player is seb, has been massively influential this year. Some big runs and attracts all the attention from defenders. Solid unit who is durable and certainly a lift for the squad and fans alike! Diamond find really

Best new signing is mamo, coped for a fair bit of negativity from some as he was a tad unproven at first team footy and he came in and was the catalyst of our season revival. Support play and awromse positional sense and certainly a marketing dream!

Best youngster probably Darnell although a fair few shown up well. Think this year Darnell has proven his worth and certainly will cause issues with the number 5 shirt maybe dispelling Murphy next year

most improved player although the positional change has been made, hinchcliffe is a different player at loose forward. Defends well, runs some good lines and has a good pass in him. Certainly a corner stone of our pack now

Best match
1st game of the year against widnes. I was at my most optimistic and loved watch seb and taai ruin the widnes pack.
Re: awards
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:43 am
Chetnik Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 344
Best player - Seb
Best new signing - Mamo (quite a tough one).
Best youngster - Darnell
Most improved player - Leeming
Favourite match - Leeds away

Overall rating of the season - 7.5/10

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Chetnik, Frankiefartown, Run leroy , run !, tromso and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,6391,79576,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM