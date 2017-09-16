Best player is seb, has been massively influential this year. Some big runs and attracts all the attention from defenders. Solid unit who is durable and certainly a lift for the squad and fans alike! Diamond find really



Best new signing is mamo, coped for a fair bit of negativity from some as he was a tad unproven at first team footy and he came in and was the catalyst of our season revival. Support play and awromse positional sense and certainly a marketing dream!



Best youngster probably Darnell although a fair few shown up well. Think this year Darnell has proven his worth and certainly will cause issues with the number 5 shirt maybe dispelling Murphy next year



most improved player although the positional change has been made, hinchcliffe is a different player at loose forward. Defends well, runs some good lines and has a good pass in him. Certainly a corner stone of our pack now



Best match

1st game of the year against widnes. I was at my most optimistic and loved watch seb and taai ruin the widnes pack.