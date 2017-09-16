WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Steve Evans

Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:22 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17509
Hearing some very sad news that former Hull FC player Steve Evans has died.

Signed for Hull in 1982 and he played 161 games for the club during that amazing period including three Challenge Cup finals. Great centre.

Arthur Bunting's son has confirmed this. Condolences to his family and friends.

Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:45 pm
mosher
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1196
Location: Rodley, West Riding
RIP Steve. What a great player was fortunate to see him play many times.
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:48 pm
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6425
He died on Holiday in Sardinia I believe, but it is such sad news and what a great player he was in the halcyon days of the early 80's. He signed for a world record fee at the time from his beloved Featherstone. Really nice guy to meet and talk with too and what a great half back he was. Steve was a player who amazingly changed the rules of the game when he was able to play for both Featherstone and us in the 1982 Challenge Cup run where he later played in the Final and replay at Elland Road! The rules were changed after that and players could then only play for one Club in each years competition. Another loss from the FC family, condolences to his family and friends, such a shock, nice bloke!

RIP STEVE EVANS
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:45 pm
old frightful
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 710
More bloody awful news, one of my favourite players from the Bunting era. He was only 59 as well, absolutely no age to leave us.

RIP Steve, king of the intercept.
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:53 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1418
Scorer of my 2 favourite ever interceptions...v HKR at Boothferry Park and Wigan at the Boulevard from a Brett Kenny pass.
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:09 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26382
Shocking news. I had the pleasure of meeting Steve a few times socially after he retired from playing and he was a genuinely nice bloke and great company with many a story to tell. Condolences to the family. RIP Steve
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:00 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3954
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
What terribly sad news, no age at all.
Classy attacking centre or wing, everytime I rewatch the '85 final still think he might just make it.
RIP and condolences to family and friends
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:05 pm
nleech

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2005 11:20 am
Posts: 59
Very sad news. Another great player to have gone too soon. My condolences to Steve's family and friends. FC&Proud
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:07 pm
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4798
sad news indeed, player with great pace and always a handful, RIP Steve, and yes I remember the try against rovers, went the full length great days
Re: Steve Evans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:36 pm
paintman
Joined: Sat May 21, 2011 8:37 pm
Posts: 1116
Location: Hull
Did a lot of work for Dove House IIRC

RIP Steve Condolences to his family and friends
