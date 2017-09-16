He died on Holiday in Sardinia I believe, but it is such sad news and what a great player he was in the halcyon days of the early 80's. He signed for a world record fee at the time from his beloved Featherstone. Really nice guy to meet and talk with too and what a great half back he was. Steve was a player who amazingly changed the rules of the game when he was able to play for both Featherstone and us in the 1982 Challenge Cup run where he later played in the Final and replay at Elland Road! The rules were changed after that and players could then only play for one Club in each years competition. Another loss from the FC family, condolences to his family and friends, such a shock, nice bloke!



RIP STEVE EVANS