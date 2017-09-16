Hearing some very sad news that former Hull FC player Steve Evans has died.
Signed for Hull in 1982 and he played 161 games for the club during that amazing period including three Challenge Cup finals. Great centre.
Arthur Bunting's son has confirmed this. Condolences to his family and friends.
