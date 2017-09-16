WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - REF

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos REF

Post a reply
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:16 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 317
Again we list that game!!!! Why do we give so many penalties away in a game nothing at all to do with the ref, but down to the fact we always end up defending inn the back foot so get pinged for holding down offside and high shots are the result of being off balance going backwards in the tackle. Difference between the 2 shoulder charges one was seen as just that,the other was seen as late.
We play silly rugby with needless penalties.
In attack we generally end up being dominated, you will never win a penalty from that!!!!
Saying the ref was inconsistent is clutching at straws for a poor performance
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:14 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1332
Location: South of the Thames
NB, I'll take issue with the Refs are innocent aspect. Nothing specific about today's game as didn't see it. However Yes they give what they see, I just wonder if they are just like the players and switch off sometimes. Also just like players they are inconsistent in interpretation. Quite a few examples recently in terms of lying on and what is acceptable for team A while team B is allowed slightly less leeway. We tend to be team B patrticularly when we do start to dominate.

Obviously this isn't all the time but it happens. And yes sometimes they do guess. In a game I'll make an assertion the Ref is wrong (loudly for effect) but privately I'll admit they are right most of the time. However I do believe we get less of the rub of the green.

In the wider world the linesman (refs assistant) whatever they are called nowadays, fact they use comms rather than signals doesn't help the world. In the good ole days you could see the touchy making their point. Nowadays it's a quiet word in the ear that is either agreed or ignored. Problem is fans can't see it. The immediate impact is the refs team are ignoring things, yet in reality they aren't.

I do think and this is more in the last few years we have been poor in tackle technique and dominating it thus ending up slowing things down. However even when competent (those years are getting distant) we got pinged. We do over the last 20 years in SL (probably more) end up on the wrong end of the count. That has been proven and guess what we've had some experienced teams out there over that time frame who aren't slow to get off etc.. Is it a southern culture at the club or just how we are treated as an outsider? Strangely Catalan suffer similarly.

Oh and suggesting one shoulder charge was seen as that and one wasn't is perhaps a point about interpretation. It doesn't actually matter whether the interpretation is correct but that it is an interpretation. It remains open to debate.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
Re: REF
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:35 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 317
SR can't disagree with any of yr points. Late hit on a player it's not interpretation it's a judgement call. In the refs view could the player have pulled out, in child's view the second one he could have hence it being seen as late. Without doubt both were shoulder charges.
Comms actually makes it easier for the team, ref can keep his eyes on play rather than having to look towards his touchline for the signal.
And actually I am the same as you, I do shout encouragement to the ref when I am a fan, obviously when I am somewhere that no one knows me
Re: REF
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:53 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 317
The difference between comms and signals, is if the TJ calls fwd pass and the ref is happy it wasn't, it just gives spectators ammunition to abuse the TJ
Re: REF
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:09 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1212
I look forward to seeing how Toronto are refereed next season. They are intentionally a physical team. They use all the tricks both fair and unfair. Look at Jack Bussey, what a dirty player he has been become. The pressure will been the referees to perform. Toronto cannot be allowed to get away with things that others are not.
Re: REF
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:22 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 317
Not sure why you think they would, Leigh used to get pinged a fair bit when they tried it, there first real go at promotion backfired because rowley tried the dirty tactics, the SL teams just played rugby and took the penalties they gave away. The year they got promoted they cleaned up there game.
Re: REF
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:52 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 317
Good to see James child making good positive decisions, late hit on fages to the head, straight red
Re: REF
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:00 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5400
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Good to see James child making good positive decisions, elbow to head by Walmsley, play the ball.
Mac out!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, mickeyboy, northernbloke and 64 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,2462,76276,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
4
- 12ST. HELENS
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM