northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 309



Again we list that game!!!! Why do we give so many penalties away in a game nothing at all to do with the ref, but down to the fact we always end up defending inn the back foot so get pinged for holding down offside and high shots are the result of being off balance going backwards in the tackle. Difference between the 2 shoulder charges one was seen as just that,the other was seen as late.

We play silly rugby with needless penalties.

In attack we generally end up being dominated, you will never win a penalty from that!!!!

Saying the ref was inconsistent is clutching at straws for a poor performance Southern Reiver

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm

Posts: 1330

Location: South of the Thames

NB, I'll take issue with the Refs are innocent aspect. Nothing specific about today's game as didn't see it. However Yes they give what they see, I just wonder if they are just like the players and switch off sometimes. Also just like players they are inconsistent in interpretation. Quite a few examples recently in terms of lying on and what is acceptable for team A while team B is allowed slightly less leeway. We tend to be team B patrticularly when we do start to dominate.



Obviously this isn't all the time but it happens. And yes sometimes they do guess. In a game I'll make an assertion the Ref is wrong (loudly for effect) but privately I'll admit they are right most of the time. However I do believe we get less of the rub of the green.



In the wider world the linesman (refs assistant) whatever they are called nowadays, fact they use comms rather than signals doesn't help the world. In the good ole days you could see the touchy making their point. Nowadays it's a quiet word in the ear that is either agreed or ignored. Problem is fans can't see it. The immediate impact is the refs team are ignoring things, yet in reality they aren't.



I do think and this is more in the last few years we have been poor in tackle technique and dominating it thus ending up slowing things down. However even when competent (those years are getting distant) we got pinged. We do over the last 20 years in SL (probably more) end up on the wrong end of the count. That has been proven and guess what we've had some experienced teams out there over that time frame who aren't slow to get off etc.. Is it a southern culture at the club or just how we are treated as an outsider? Strangely Catalan suffer similarly.



Oh and suggesting one shoulder charge was seen as that and one wasn't is perhaps a point about interpretation. It doesn't actually matter whether the interpretation is correct but that it is an interpretation. It remains open to debate. Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 309

SR can't disagree with any of yr points. Late hit on a player it's not interpretation it's a judgement call. In the refs view could the player have pulled out, in child's view the second one he could have hence it being seen as late. Without doubt both were shoulder charges.

Comms actually makes it easier for the team, ref can keep his eyes on play rather than having to look towards his touchline for the signal.

And actually I am the same as you, I do shout encouragement to the ref when I am a fan, obviously when I am somewhere that no one knows me northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 309

The difference between comms and signals, is if the TJ calls fwd pass and the ref is happy it wasn't, it just gives spectators ammunition to abuse the TJ Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, northernbloke, Top Saint and 33 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 24 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,632,726 1,711 76,226 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. NOW TODAY : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v OXFORD Latest TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v KEIGHLEY TODAY : 15:00 8s BRADFORD v ROCHDALE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS TODAY : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v HEMEL TODAY : 15:00 8s OLDHAM v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s FEATHERSTONE v WARRINGTON TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v WHITEHAVEN TODAY : 15:00 CH1 YORK v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 SL WIGAN v CASTLEFORD ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























