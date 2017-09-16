WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - REF

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos REF

Post a reply
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:16 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 308
Again we list that game!!!! Why do we give so many penalties away in a game nothing at all to do with the ref, but down to the fact we always end up defending inn the back foot so get pinged for holding down offside and high shots are the result of being off balance going backwards in the tackle. Difference between the 2 shoulder charges one was seen as just that,the other was seen as late.
We play silly rugby with needless penalties.
In attack we generally end up being dominated, you will never win a penalty from that!!!!
Saying the ref was inconsistent is clutching at straws for a poor performance
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:14 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1330
Location: South of the Thames
NB, I'll take issue with the Refs are innocent aspect. Nothing specific about today's game as didn't see it. However Yes they give what they see, I just wonder if they are just like the players and switch off sometimes. Also just like players they are inconsistent in interpretation. Quite a few examples recently in terms of lying on and what is acceptable for team A while team B is allowed slightly less leeway. We tend to be team B patrticularly when we do start to dominate.

Obviously this isn't all the time but it happens. And yes sometimes they do guess. In a game I'll make an assertion the Ref is wrong (loudly for effect) but privately I'll admit they are right most of the time. However I do believe we get less of the rub of the green.

In the wider world the linesman (refs assistant) whatever they are called nowadays, fact they use comms rather than signals doesn't help the world. In the good ole days you could see the touchy making their point. Nowadays it's a quiet word in the ear that is either agreed or ignored. Problem is fans can't see it. The immediate impact is the refs team are ignoring things, yet in reality they aren't.

I do think and this is more in the last few years we have been poor in tackle technique and dominating it thus ending up slowing things down. However even when competent (those years are getting distant) we got pinged. We do over the last 20 years in SL (probably more) end up on the wrong end of the count. That has been proven and guess what we've had some experienced teams out there over that time frame who aren't slow to get off etc.. Is it a southern culture at the club or just how we are treated as an outsider? Strangely Catalan suffer similarly.

Oh and suggesting one shoulder charge was seen as that and one wasn't is perhaps a point about interpretation. It doesn't actually matter whether the interpretation is correct but that it is an interpretation. It remains open to debate.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
Re: REF
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:35 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 308
SR can't disagree with any of yr points. Late hit on a player it's not interpretation it's a judgement call. In the refs view could the player have pulled out, in child's view the second one he could have hence it being seen as late. Without doubt both were shoulder charges.
Comms actually makes it easier for the team, ref can keep his eyes on play rather than having to look towards his touchline for the signal.
And actually I am the same as you, I do shout encouragement to the ref when I am a fan, obviously when I am somewhere that no one knows me
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: fun time frankie, itsmeagain, jaybs, nkpom, northernbloke, Rob from Erith, the rugbyman, wantawin and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,6751,80476,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM