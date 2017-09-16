Again we list that game!!!! Why do we give so many penalties away in a game nothing at all to do with the ref, but down to the fact we always end up defending inn the back foot so get pinged for holding down offside and high shots are the result of being off balance going backwards in the tackle. Difference between the 2 shoulder charges one was seen as just that,the other was seen as late.

We play silly rugby with needless penalties.

In attack we generally end up being dominated, you will never win a penalty from that!!!!

Saying the ref was inconsistent is clutching at straws for a poor performance