Disappointed, we let ourselves down badly, we can't get away with slowing the game down, while some of Widnes bully forwards really conned Childs at times!



This one big game the stupid comment from Betts how not one London player would make his side riled me and I though it would have done the same for our young players, but we gave away some silly penalties letting them make ground, and their brute force at times worked near the line and we looked open.



Really thought as I drove over to Widnes today we stood a chance, but not to be for another season.