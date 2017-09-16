WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - REF

Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:30 pm
So when the vid refs give decisions in our favour, he is simply doing his job, whenbtgey give decisions we don't like they are crap! Speaks volumes rsally
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:47 pm
Still not heard how he us bbeing incosistant.
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:57 pm
So ref has done exactly to Widnes as what he did to us!!!!!! Looks pretty consistent in my eye
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:18 pm
I dont think the ref was too bad and I am not a ref lover. However I agree a shoulder charge is a shoulder charge and both should have been treated the same.
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:32 pm
What about the blatant stamp from White on Barthau?
That resulted in penalty for Widnes.... Bizarre!
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:34 pm
northernbloke wrote:
So when the vid refs give decisions in our favour, he is simply doing his job, whenbtgey give decisions we don't like they are crap! Speaks volumes rsally


No it isn't, don't be such a wind up artist. Let's take the late challenges using the shoulder shall we? There's gets us a penalty, ours sees a bloke in the sin bin - consistent ? No it bloody isn't.
Childs has always been inconsistent, and today was no exception.
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:38 pm
northernbloke wrote:
So when the vid refs give decisions in our favour, he is simply doing his job, whenbtgey give decisions we don't like they are crap! Speaks volumes rsally


And what about the stamp on Barthau ?
How would you like to support the ref's blind spot on that one?

PS I'd only mentioned the video ref to show I haven't got a downer on refs in general as the VR was correct - and also in giving a try against us and chalking one of ours off2nd half.
So what does that speak volumes about then?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:48 pm
Ref was fine. Errors - naturally - but no shockers.

Bigger problem was the size of our starting middle unit and the length of time Hendo held back his bigger men. Battle, Ioane and Davis are too small a unit at a higher level.

I wish Mellor would get a chance at rep level.
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:41 pm
Disappointed, we let ourselves down badly, we can't get away with slowing the game down, while some of Widnes bully forwards really conned Childs at times!

This one big game the stupid comment from Betts how not one London player would make his side riled me and I though it would have done the same for our young players, but we gave away some silly penalties letting them make ground, and their brute force at times worked near the line and we looked open.

Really thought as I drove over to Widnes today we stood a chance, but not to be for another season.
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:51 pm
Colly2. You have it spot on
Return to London Broncos




