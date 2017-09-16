So when the vid refs give decisions in our favour, he is simply doing his job, whenbtgey give decisions we don't like they are crap! Speaks volumes rsally
No it isn't, don't be such a wind up artist. Let's take the late challenges using the shoulder shall we? There's gets us a penalty, ours sees a bloke in the sin bin - consistent ? No it bloody isn't. Childs has always been inconsistent, and today was no exception.
Last edited by Rob from Erith on Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:39 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!
Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
So when the vid refs give decisions in our favour, he is simply doing his job, whenbtgey give decisions we don't like they are crap! Speaks volumes rsally
And what about the stamp on Barthau ? How would you like to support the ref's blind spot on that one?
PS I'd only mentioned the video ref to show I haven't got a downer on refs in general as the VR was correct - and also in giving a try against us and chalking one of ours off2nd half. So what does that speak volumes about then?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!
Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.