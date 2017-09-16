WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - REF

REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:00 pm
AshfordRay

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 1:13 pm
Posts: 12
Cant wait to hear NB defence of this woeful referee
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:12 pm
northernbloke
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 302
What are you complain about?
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:14 pm
AshfordRay

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 1:13 pm
Posts: 12
If you need me to explain then you are a worse ref than Childs
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:14 pm
northernbloke
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 302
2 shoulder charges one late the other he was committed, that's why one was yellow. The bit on summut need to watch again, the rest has all our own doing, nowt to do with the ref
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:16 pm
northernbloke
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 302
Of course I am a worse ref than child's if j wasn't I would be on the elite list.
So what's the gripe
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:18 pm
northernbloke
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 302
Reality is we are on the back foot, we are not controlling the ptb, that leads to penalties simple! Widnes are winningbtte ruck in defence and attack, we have not earned one penalty yet.
How come yr not singing the praises of the vid ref
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:23 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2347
Location: Deepest Erith
Some refereeing consistency might be nice!
Vid ref has done his job- the Tories chalked off were rightly chalked off.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:26 pm
northernbloke
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 302
Consistency!

What has not been consistent
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:27 pm
northernbloke
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 302
2 shoulder charges one was late 2 different offences how is it inconsistent
Re: REF
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:28 pm
northernbloke
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 302
That last penalty was classic, it's not the refs fault it's the players
