The draw for the above on Friday evening has not been claimed. If you have ticket number 576 to 580 on a Blue ticket serial number AD713040, you can collect it from the Lottery office from Monday morning next week. Please bring your stubs with you. Note all tickets were sold in the Corporate area from half time at the Halifax game. Thanks to everyone who purchased tickets. Hope to see you at the London match 22 September. Come on the Leythers.