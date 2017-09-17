|
kiwileyther wrote:
Well,now Londons season is over. do they do a HKR and play a weakened team next week. For me Widnes win easily at CATS, because CATS are rubbish at the moment and the confidence is shot. Another big loss for them next week will completely finish them. There owner sat in the stand watching them at HKR said it all for me, he was not impressed at all and was resigned to relagation on that performance. Everything they do goes through Luke Walsh, keep the pressure on him when they have the ball and run at him in defence to make him do plenty tackling attempts and we should be fine. Home advantage is major.
Can you please forward your thought to our coaching staff
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:39 am
kiwileyther wrote:
We don't really have the option of putting the reserves out, we don't have any!
Maybe Green can play, along with Fleming and Hampshire, but that'll probably be out of necessity given injuries to Langi, Paterson and Crooks.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:47 am
kiwileyther wrote:
I think Cats may surprise a few folk,I certainly don't think they are rubbish,and are fighting for their lives as is everyone else, it would surprise me if the beat Widnes next week ,2 wins and we stay up ,I'm a betting man, but I wouldn't bet us winning 2 games.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:07 pm
Alan wrote:
Shared gate Harold. See A3.21 in Operational rules, below.http://www.rugby-league.com/operational-rules/
That should work out fine for the away team, if Catalans are involved! (i.e. Catalans at home, they give us 50% of the gate, having sold 90% of the tickets, and vice versa if we are at home) Still, whoever wins won't care about that!
Splendid. Thank you Alan
Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:14 pm
LeythIg wrote:
We don't really have the option of putting the reserves out, we don't have any!
Maybe Green can play, along with Fleming and Hampshire, but that'll probably be out of necessity given injuries to Langi, Paterson and Crooks.
Wasn't kiwileyther suggesting that London might turn out a weakened team though?
As for us, well we are already doing that!
Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:15 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Splendid. Thank you Alan
Incidentally, those Operational rules also state that you should play your strongest available team. Of course, I'm not suggesting that HKR didn't do that.....................
|