WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Still 8 different scenario's

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Still 8 different scenario's

Post a reply
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:00 am
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2720
Location: Vancouver, Canada
kiwileyther wrote:
Well,now Londons season is over. do they do a HKR and play a weakened team next week. For me Widnes win easily at CATS, because CATS are rubbish at the moment and the confidence is shot. Another big loss for them next week will completely finish them. There owner sat in the stand watching them at HKR said it all for me, he was not impressed at all and was resigned to relagation on that performance. Everything they do goes through Luke Walsh, keep the pressure on him when they have the ball and run at him in defence to make him do plenty tackling attempts and we should be fine. Home advantage is major.


Can you please forward your thought to our coaching staff :wink:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:39 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1841
Location: Landan
kiwileyther wrote:
Well,now Londons season is over. do they do a HKR and play a weakened team next week. For me Widnes win easily at CATS, because CATS are rubbish at the moment and the confidence is shot. Another big loss for them next week will completely finish them. There owner sat in the stand watching them at HKR said it all for me, he was not impressed at all and was resigned to relagation on that performance. Everything they do goes through Luke Walsh, keep the pressure on him when they have the ball and run at him in defence to make him do plenty tackling attempts and we should be fine. Home advantage is major.


We don't really have the option of putting the reserves out, we don't have any!

Maybe Green can play, along with Fleming and Hampshire, but that'll probably be out of necessity given injuries to Langi, Paterson and Crooks.
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:47 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11621
Location: blackpool tower circus
kiwileyther wrote:
Well,now Londons season is over. do they do a HKR and play a weakened team next week. For me Widnes win easily at CATS, because CATS are rubbish at the moment and the confidence is shot. Another big loss for them next week will completely finish them. There owner sat in the stand watching them at HKR said it all for me, he was not impressed at all and was resigned to relagation on that performance. Everything they do goes through Luke Walsh, keep the pressure on him when they have the ball and run at him in defence to make him do plenty tackling attempts and we should be fine. Home advantage is major.

I think Cats may surprise a few folk,I certainly don't think they are rubbish,and are fighting for their lives as is everyone else, it would surprise me if the beat Widnes next week ,2 wins and we stay up ,I'm a betting man, but I wouldn't bet us winning 2 games.
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:07 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1739
Location: In't Tap Room
Alan wrote:
Shared gate Harold. See A3.21 in Operational rules, below.

http://www.rugby-league.com/operational-rules/

That should work out fine for the away team, if Catalans are involved! (i.e. Catalans at home, they give us 50% of the gate, having sold 90% of the tickets, and vice versa if we are at home) Still, whoever wins won't care about that!


Splendid. Thank you Alan
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:14 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9847
Location: Deep in Leytherland
LeythIg wrote:
We don't really have the option of putting the reserves out, we don't have any!

Maybe Green can play, along with Fleming and Hampshire, but that'll probably be out of necessity given injuries to Langi, Paterson and Crooks.



Wasn't kiwileyther suggesting that London might turn out a weakened team though?

As for us, well we are already doing that! :wink:
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:15 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9847
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Splendid. Thank you Alan



Incidentally, those Operational rules also state that you should play your strongest available team. Of course, I'm not suggesting that HKR didn't do that..................... :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Centurino, Markski55, mh, scrum, The Chair Maker, Willy, Yahoo [Bot] and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,7261,70876,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
Latest
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM