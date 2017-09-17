kiwileyther wrote:

Well,now Londons season is over. do they do a HKR and play a weakened team next week. For me Widnes win easily at CATS, because CATS are rubbish at the moment and the confidence is shot. Another big loss for them next week will completely finish them. There owner sat in the stand watching them at HKR said it all for me, he was not impressed at all and was resigned to relagation on that performance. Everything they do goes through Luke Walsh, keep the pressure on him when they have the ball and run at him in defence to make him do plenty tackling attempts and we should be fine. Home advantage is major.