Still 8 different scenario's

Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:56 pm
westleighjim
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 149
What will be will be
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:15 pm
Montyburns
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 210
It's going to come down to 80 mins of rugby to decide our fate so we can't say it's in our own hands I would fancy Catalan but think Widnes might be to strong for us they seem to have that edge on us for some reason as they not really breaking any Potts
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:19 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1711
So the MPG it is , lose to London we play away , beat London by less than 26 and we might be away to Widnes or home to Cats , beat London by 26 and we're at home

Bring it on
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:12 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2641
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
So, if we do play Catalans at home in the MPG, it may be an opportunity for Derek to open the doors for free again. IMHO it would be a stroke of genius. A 12000 crowd shouting on the lads would get us across the line. A game at home to Catalans, live on sky with all to pay will struggle to match the crowd we had last night against Fax. The atmosphere was really flat last night with 60 away fans. There was an apathy among the home fans in the north stand last night that has been creeping in over the past couple of months.

I remember the excitement and buzz around in the build up to the Batley game last season due to Derek opening the doors for free. We would need to recreate that if we want to win the MPG.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:20 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1711
So the 8 now become 4 , pity we couldn't have got another couple of try's last night , but we know what we need to do , a home match would be crucial IMO
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:40 pm
scrum

Joined: Thu May 18, 2017 8:20 pm
Posts: 22
Just in case the Leigh players don't know if they lose the MPG their contract with Leigh is null and void in other words they become unemployed at the final whistle what more motivation do they need to win that game.
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:19 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9843
Location: Deep in Leytherland
scrum wrote:
Just in case the Leigh players don't know if they lose the MPG their contract with Leigh is null and void in other words they become unemployed at the final whistle what more motivation do they need to win that game.


It should be a massive motivation.

Problem is that Catalans or Widnes players would have exactly the same motivation as us - albeit for one of them it would be in funny Euro money! :wink:
Re: Still 8 different scenario's
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:50 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1734
Location: In't Tap Room
Qick Question. Is the MPG a shared gate? And do the host club keep the commercial revenue streams ie Hospitality, catering, etc as opposed to the RFL hosting the game at the fourth placed teams ground awarding operating costs only.
