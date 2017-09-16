So, if we do play Catalans at home in the MPG, it may be an opportunity for Derek to open the doors for free again. IMHO it would be a stroke of genius. A 12000 crowd shouting on the lads would get us across the line. A game at home to Catalans, live on sky with all to pay will struggle to match the crowd we had last night against Fax. The atmosphere was really flat last night with 60 away fans. There was an apathy among the home fans in the north stand last night that has been creeping in over the past couple of months.



I remember the excitement and buzz around in the build up to the Batley game last season due to Derek opening the doors for free. We would need to recreate that if we want to win the MPG.