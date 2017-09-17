RHINO-MARK wrote: Performance wise ST's have been on a downward spiral since winning the GF imo.

Have Wigans injuries been worse than they had last year they were winning games on a regular basis with 8/9/10 players missing?

Cas are still playing their same style just getting better results with an obvious better squad.

Wrt Wire their demise imo is as much down to TS staying too long & their inability to pick a settled 6/7 as anything else.

Saints I agree with have been on a downward spiral since 2014 (2013 they struggled tbf) but no real difference from last year.I think Wigan's injuries have been a bit worse this year and even if you factor in us taking Wite's place then teams like Wakey and Salford had taken advantage so in a way better than 2016.I can understand and agree with the argument that the standard or game isn't as good as it was say back in 2007 or back when we won in 2004, but to suggest a significant difference between 2016 and 2017 is really pushing it