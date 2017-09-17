RHINO-MARK wrote: It would help if most of the officials implimented the rules already in place on a more consistent basis.

Wrt other teams upping their game Cas have kicked on FC repeated last years efforts thus far & Wakey deserve a mention.

Bearing that in mind though ST's Wire & Wigan have all gone down in performance standards/Consistency so i do think the standard overall is down across SL.

Saints I don't think are any real different from last year. Wigan clearly had injury problems just like Cas did 12 months ago.Warrington have obviously gone downwards but it's almost a straight swap between ourselves