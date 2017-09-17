WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Coach of the Year

Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:17 am
no
Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:18 am
Difficult to judge Chester's ability accurately while ever he has the vastly experienced John Kear by his side .
Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:47 am
Im just desperate to see a new coach at Leeds!
Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:44 am
rhino65 wrote:
But my personal favourite would be McDermott, just to watch the teeth gnashing, hand wringing brigade crying and spluttering on this very board. I can but hope.


Then we could read the line "shows just how poor the standard of SL is nowadays" rolled out YET AGAIN for the 4,789th time on this board this year :)
Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:23 pm
yeah because it's brilliant isn't it?
got the sake of the game in this country the whole game needs to kick on. seen most leeds games this year and enjoyed 3 or 4.
speak to other fans and they say the same
Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:57 pm
tad rhino wrote:
yeah because it's brilliant isn't it?
got the sake of the game in this country the whole game needs to kick on. seen most leeds games this year and enjoyed 3 or 4.
speak to other fans and they say the same

That doesn't mean the standard is lower though. I agree the game, in general, isn't as good as to watch. However I think that's a consequence of more teams upping their game and defences naturally improving.

Personally I think we need to look at quite significant changes to the rules to make the game more enjoyable to watch.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:24 pm
When the likes of Tony Smith are saying the game is stagnating at best that cannot be ignored - something needs to change i.e influx of better players and coaches
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:27 pm
Bang wrote:
Would we take Chester at Leeds? I certainly would.


You must have been drinking before you posted that
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:35 pm
tad rhino wrote:
yeah because it's brilliant isn't it?


Not saying it is, just having a bit of fun with how many times that line is rolled out on here :)
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:39 pm
Him wrote:
That doesn't mean the standard is lower though. I agree the game, in general, isn't as good as to watch. However I think that's a consequence of more teams upping their game and defences naturally improving.

Personally I think we need to look at quite significant changes to the rules to make the game more enjoyable to watch.

It would help if most of the officials implimented the rules already in place on a more consistent basis.
Wrt other teams upping their game Cas have kicked on FC repeated last years efforts thus far & Wakey deserve a mention.
Bearing that in mind though ST's Wire & Wigan have all gone down in performance standards/Consistency so i do think the standard overall is down across SL.
