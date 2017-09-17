WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Coach of the Year

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 | Coach of the Year

Post a reply
Re: 2018 | Coach of the Year
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:17 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20373
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
no
Re: 2018 | Coach of the Year
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:18 am
Leeds Thirteen User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm
Posts: 612
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
Difficult to judge Chester's ability accurately while ever he has the vastly experienced John Kear by his side .
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
Re: 2018 | Coach of the Year
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:47 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8709
Location: LDZ
Im just desperate to see a new coach at Leeds!
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: 2018 | Coach of the Year
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:44 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1089
rhino65 wrote:
But my personal favourite would be McDermott, just to watch the teeth gnashing, hand wringing brigade crying and spluttering on this very board. I can but hope.


Then we could read the line "shows just how poor the standard of SL is nowadays" rolled out YET AGAIN for the 4,789th time on this board this year :)
Re: 2018 | Coach of the Year
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:23 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20373
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
yeah because it's brilliant isn't it?
got the sake of the game in this country the whole game needs to kick on. seen most leeds games this year and enjoyed 3 or 4.
speak to other fans and they say the same
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blocker75, CMurphy1979, Dadsylad, Itchy Arsenal, Jrrhino, Richie, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,7261,71176,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
UPDATE!
Latest
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM