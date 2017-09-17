Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm Posts: 612 Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
Difficult to judge Chester's ability accurately while ever he has the vastly experienced John Kear by his side .
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created, its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated nothings really different , all governments the same , they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 20373 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
yeah because it's brilliant isn't it? got the sake of the game in this country the whole game needs to kick on. seen most leeds games this year and enjoyed 3 or 4. speak to other fans and they say the same
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.