Gotcha wrote: I would definitely say that. Radford is poor, and that Hull side is poor. Win GF or not, and they won't, that doesn't change that opinion, it just highlights again how poor others have been.





What an absolute load of crap that is.Radford has just won back to back challenge cups. Still in with a chance of winning the GF too but if they did manage that its cos everyone else was crap?Yet Cas win the LLS and what - everyone was great?