Slightly off topic but has anyone ever wondered about how the hell Hull FC stay under the salary cap ? Absolutely littered with NRL quality players, some who have played lots of NRL And some who are still good enough for NRL. A fine efforr keeping that bunch of stars under the cap.



Powell by plenty. If Cas win 1 more game we will have won SL by a record margain not to mention the PD. Hull have been really inconsistent this season and their squad on paper is the best in the league imo .