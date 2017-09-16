WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coach of the year

Re: Coach of the year
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:17 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 915
Imo it's Powell 1st Radford 2nd Chester 3rd.
Fwiw i also think these awards should take place after the GF.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Coach of the year
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:19 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8706
Location: LDZ
If Radford wins the GF with Ull. Are some of you saying Powell deserves it more?

Hahaha.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Coach of the year
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:25 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 915
Bang wrote:
If Radford wins the GF with Ull. Are some of you saying Powell deserves it more?

Hahaha.

Hahaha.

To be fair mate FC are more expected to be challenging more than Cas are Powell has stripped that Team/Squad down & rebuilt it into a table topping side easily playing the best RL this year.
Thus far FC have repeated what they did last year & like i said its hardly unexpected.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Coach of the year
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:28 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8706
Location: LDZ
Powell is doing a fantastic job. No doubt about it. But if Radford wins the double. He's coach of the year.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Coach of the year
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:41 pm
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1084
RHINO-MARK wrote:
To be fair mate FC are more expected to be challenging more than Cas are Powell has stripped that Team/Squad down & rebuilt it into a table topping side easily playing the best RL this year.
Thus far FC have repeated what they did last year & like i said its hardly unexpected.
Thus far FC have repeated what they did last year & like i said its hardly unexpected.



At the start of the year most bookies had Cas around 4th favourites ahead of Hull and us (Wire, Wigan and Saints ahead of them) so they weren't exactly unfancied to do well.

Powell and Cas were pushing for LLS and cup runners up in 2014 whilst Hull were finishing 11th before Radford took over the next season.
Previous

