RHINO-MARK wrote: To be fair mate FC are more expected to be challenging more than Cas are Powell has stripped that Team/Squad down & rebuilt it into a table topping side easily playing the best RL this year.

Thus far FC have repeated what they did last year & like i said its hardly unexpected.

At the start of the year most bookies had Cas around 4th favourites ahead of Hull and us (Wire, Wigan and Saints ahead of them) so they weren't exactly unfancied to do well.Powell and Cas were pushing for LLS and cup runners up in 2014 whilst Hull were finishing 11th before Radford took over the next season.