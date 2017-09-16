He'd been out for just over 12 months when he came back so it's not like they've rushed him. I've read a few people saying they should've left him until next season but the one thing I always ask myself is would Manfredi himself have wanted that? If he's put in 12 months of graft to get fit, I doubt he'd have been happy to be told he'd have to wait another 6 months to get a game because we'd decided to wrap him in cotton wool as we had other options.
I fear for him tbh. This is his first knee injury since he's been a first team player but I'm sure he's done his cruciate a couple of times as a junior. If this is another major set back, that is going to be a tough challenge both physically and mentally for him to come back from.