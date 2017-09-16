WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dom Manfredi

Dom Manfredi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:10 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21190
Location: WIGAN
Is Dom still in the land of the living? I've not seen a thing about his injury after his reserve appearance against Saints.

Anyone heard anything?
Re: Dom Manfredi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:10 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1068
He's going for a 2nd opinion next week and won't play this season. He must be gutted.
Re: Dom Manfredi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:14 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21190
Location: WIGAN
Doesn't sound too promising if they need second opinions (although I suppose it's better then them just saying outright he's got a major issue).Fingers crossed it's not another 12 months. That would be heartbreaking for the lad.
Re: Dom Manfredi
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:00 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 175
Bigredwarrior wrote:
He's going for a 2nd opinion next week and won't play this season. He must be gutted.

Given how nasty the original injury was he should have been rested this season,regardless of wether he wanted to play or not.
Re: Dom Manfredi
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:16 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2713
Location: wigan...where else!!
hengirl wrote:
Given how nasty the original injury was he should have been rested this season,regardless of wether he wanted to play or not.

Had he done that then this new issue wouldn't have been spotted until next season. At least now it can be hopefully all sorted before the start of next year.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Dom Manfredi
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:42 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21190
Location: WIGAN
He'd been out for just over 12 months when he came back so it's not like they've rushed him. I've read a few people saying they should've left him until next season but the one thing I always ask myself is would Manfredi himself have wanted that? If he's put in 12 months of graft to get fit, I doubt he'd have been happy to be told he'd have to wait another 6 months to get a game because we'd decided to wrap him in cotton wool as we had other options.

I fear for him tbh. This is his first knee injury since he's been a first team player but I'm sure he's done his cruciate a couple of times as a junior. If this is another major set back, that is going to be a tough challenge both physically and mentally for him to come back from.

