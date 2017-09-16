(Website)

Is Dom still in the land of the living? I've not seen a thing about his injury after his reserve appearance against Saints.



He's going for a 2nd opinion next week and won't play this season. He must be gutted. NickyKiss

Doesn't sound too promising if they need second opinions (although I suppose it's better then them just saying outright he's got a major issue).Fingers crossed it's not another 12 months. That would be heartbreaking for the lad. hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Bigredwarrior wrote: He's going for a 2nd opinion next week and won't play this season. He must be gutted.

Given how nasty the original injury was he should have been rested this season,regardless of wether he wanted to play or not.

hengirl wrote: Given how nasty the original injury was he should have been rested this season,regardless of wether he wanted to play or not.

Had he done that then this new issue wouldn't have been spotted until next season. At least now it can be hopefully all sorted before the start of next year.

He'd been out for just over 12 months when he came back so it's not like they've rushed him. I've read a few people saying they should've left him until next season but the one thing I always ask myself is would Manfredi himself have wanted that? If he's put in 12 months of graft to get fit, I doubt he'd have been happy to be told he'd have to wait another 6 months to get a game because we'd decided to wrap him in cotton wool as we had other options.



He'd been out for just over 12 months when he came back so it's not like they've rushed him. I've read a few people saying they should've left him until next season but the one thing I always ask myself is would Manfredi himself have wanted that? If he's put in 12 months of graft to get fit, I doubt he'd have been happy to be told he'd have to wait another 6 months to get a game because we'd decided to wrap him in cotton wool as we had other options.

I fear for him tbh. This is his first knee injury since he's been a first team player but I'm sure he's done his cruciate a couple of times as a junior. If this is another major set back, that is going to be a tough challenge both physically and mentally for him to come back from.

