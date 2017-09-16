WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment & Retention

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Recruitment & Retention

Post a reply
Recruitment & Retention
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:31 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 550
Stones comments after the game last night:

"Recruitment and retention wise it's probably a three-year cycle to get what you think you need and you can't do it in one or even two off-seasons to be honest."

Sounds to me like he knows with the squad we have we will be no where near the top 4 again next season. And I have to admit we don't have a scoobys chance unless we make 3 good signings which we know won't happen.

Likely hood is I cant see us strengthening much on this years squads.

I do trust Stone with the signings he will make.

Year after Ferguson, Clough, Murphy, Brough, Hinchlffe, Wakeman Taai, Mamo, Ikahihifo, Symonds & Simpson are all OOC so we have a chance of bringing some decent players in with the money available. Of which I would expect to lose Clough, Ferguson, Symonds, Simpson & Murphy.

I hope Mamo and Seb can be signed up long term. And possibly short term deals given to Hinchliffe and Wakeman depending on how they perform next season.

Reality is this year we will likely lose just Ormsby and Rapira.

Year after is when Stone really has the chance to get his own team.
Re: Recruitment & Retention
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:37 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13212
Location: Huddersfield
yeh not much chopping and changing this time roubd, not really needed for me anyway, we had enough of that last season and didnt have a settled half back pairing which is important.

just needs a few tweaks and luck on the injury front and we wont be off the top 4 again :thumb:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Recruitment & Retention
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:24 am
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1168
All the emphasis needs to go on getting the players we have to perform to their full potential, rather that continually trying to buy a winning side, I would be more concerned about fitness and conditioning than about buying new players. We have plenty of talent in the squad but they so rarely play as a team and with the right attitude.
I'm not knocking Stone because he hasn't been here long enough yet to have had a big influence but i will be very disappointed if we don't see a big improvement next season, this season we survived, which is all i was looking for personally, especially with the kind of season we had injury wise .

Neither Wakefield or Cas are riddled with class players, yet both have had excellent seasons, maybe they have't suffered to quite the extent that we have , but certainly they have the knack of getting the very best out of the players they have. That in my opinion is what we need to concentrate on , getting and keeping the players fit, ( always going to be unavoidable injuries ) Everyone knows that on paper we are not a 8th placed team, So to me we have to find out and remedy why we can't deliver, rather than trying to buy a winning team.
I know it's a bit off topic but i still thing most of the problems are higher up the ladder.
Re: Recruitment & Retention
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:19 pm
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 550
Looking like Daniel Smith could be on his way out in search for more first team chances, according to LE and there is a club already looking for his signature.

Would you let him go?

I would. Never really got going here after his injury and now found himself down the pecking order and will free sum cap to use elsewhere.
Last edited by GiantJake1988 on Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Recruitment & Retention
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:15 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13212
Location: Huddersfield
yeh let hime go, was an anderson signing and project has not really worked out
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Recruitment & Retention
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:20 pm
devoniangiant User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm
Posts: 334
Quite like Smith and can't really fault him - has been a bit part player true enough but seems a good squad player to me. Would not fault him if he wants more game time elsewhere but will trust in RS to do what's best for us. Bound to be some more players released to make way for more signings as RS continues to assemble his own choice squad and team. Always difficult to lose players but that's just the way it goes. If Smith does go then will want to see him do well just not against us.
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU
Re: Recruitment & Retention
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:11 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13212
Location: Huddersfield
note rick stone's comments regarding the club -

going in the right direction but its a 3 year cycle

:thumb:

i understand this, hes the right man to do the job, on track so far so good.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Recruitment & Retention
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:29 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13212
Location: Huddersfield
stone hinting at a 3 player turnaround in the off season..

so two we know of are that bradford prop and adam walne from salford

one more...
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Frankiefartown, GiantJake1988, jools and 87 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,3212,47176,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM