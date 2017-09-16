All the emphasis needs to go on getting the players we have to perform to their full potential, rather that continually trying to buy a winning side, I would be more concerned about fitness and conditioning than about buying new players. We have plenty of talent in the squad but they so rarely play as a team and with the right attitude.

I'm not knocking Stone because he hasn't been here long enough yet to have had a big influence but i will be very disappointed if we don't see a big improvement next season, this season we survived, which is all i was looking for personally, especially with the kind of season we had injury wise .



Neither Wakefield or Cas are riddled with class players, yet both have had excellent seasons, maybe they have't suffered to quite the extent that we have , but certainly they have the knack of getting the very best out of the players they have. That in my opinion is what we need to concentrate on , getting and keeping the players fit, ( always going to be unavoidable injuries ) Everyone knows that on paper we are not a 8th placed team, So to me we have to find out and remedy why we can't deliver, rather than trying to buy a winning team.

I know it's a bit off topic but i still thing most of the problems are higher up the ladder.