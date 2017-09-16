Post a reply 3 posts Page 1 of 1 GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back



Stones comments after the game last night:



"Recruitment and retention wise it's probably a three-year cycle to get what you think you need and you can't do it in one or even two off-seasons to be honest."



Sounds to me like he knows with the squad we have we will be no where near the top 4 again next season. And I have to admit we don't have a scoobys chance unless we make 3 good signings which we know won't happen.



Likely hood is I cant see us strengthening much on this years squads.



I do trust Stone with the signings he will make.



Year after Ferguson, Clough, Murphy, Brough, Hinchlffe, Wakeman Taai, Mamo, Ikahihifo, Symonds & Simpson are all OOC so we have a chance of bringing some decent players in with the money available. Of which I would expect to lose Clough, Ferguson, Symonds, Simpson & Murphy.



I hope Mamo and Seb can be signed up long term. And possibly short term deals given to Hinchliffe and Wakeman depending on how they perform next season.



Reality is this year we will likely lose just Ormsby and Rapira.



just needs a few tweaks and luck on the injury front and we wont be off the top 4 again yeh not much chopping and changing this time roubd, not really needed for me anyway, we had enough of that last season and didnt have a settled half back pairing which is important.

All the emphasis needs to go on getting the players we have to perform to their full potential, rather that continually trying to buy a winning side, I would be more concerned about fitness and conditioning than about buying new players. We have plenty of talent in the squad but they so rarely play as a team and with the right attitude.

I'm not knocking Stone because he hasn't been here long enough yet to have had a big influence but i will be very disappointed if we don't see a big improvement next season, this season we survived, which is all i was looking for personally, especially with the kind of season we had injury wise .



Neither Wakefield or Cas are riddled with class players, yet both have had excellent seasons, maybe they have't suffered to quite the extent that we have , but certainly they have the knack of getting the very best out of the players they have. That in my opinion is what we need to concentrate on , getting and keeping the players fit, ( always going to be unavoidable injuries ) Everyone knows that on paper we are not a 8th placed team, So to me we have to find out and remedy why we can't deliver, rather than trying to buy a winning team.

