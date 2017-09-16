Stones comments after the game last night:



"Recruitment and retention wise it's probably a three-year cycle to get what you think you need and you can't do it in one or even two off-seasons to be honest."



Sounds to me like he knows with the squad we have we will be no where near the top 4 again next season. And I have to admit we don't have a scoobys chance unless we make 3 good signings which we know won't happen.



Likely hood is I cant see us strengthening much on this years squads.



I do trust Stone with the signings he will make.



Year after Ferguson, Clough, Murphy, Brough, Hinchlffe, Wakeman Taai, Mamo, Ikahihifo, Symonds & Simpson are all OOC so we have a chance of bringing some decent players in with the money available. Of which I would expect to lose Clough, Ferguson, Symonds, Simpson & Murphy.



I hope Mamo and Seb can be signed up long term. And possibly short term deals given to Hinchliffe and Wakeman depending on how they perform next season.



Reality is this year we will likely lose just Ormsby and Rapira.



Year after is when Stone really has the chance to get his own team.