Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:47 pm
didnt ken davy pay for some 'huddersfield' signs a few years back too?

been to wigan in the past and they have recognised both top flight teams when their football team was in the top flight on road signs... prob same at hull.

wonder what will happen if they get relegated??

shame the council dont recognise they have another top flight sporting team.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:31 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Excellent value again BUT, how do we convince potential new fans that £125 is good value?
it's still a large amount of money and the club have to find a way of getting people to shell it out, the current fanbase will renew no doubt, it's the others we need to get in.

Obviously i'd like to see us thrown every spare penny at marketing the hell out of these starting Monday morning, get into schools/nurseries/playgroups/playgyms etc to promote them to the kids/families and offices/factories/sports clubs etc for the adults.

A visible presence in the town centre as well as places like Brighouse, Elland, Holmfirth, Mirfield, Slawit, Marsden etc, get into the supermarkets and hand out flyers and maybe a voucher for the shop .......speculate to accumulate.

If you can't convince people with £125 season tickets you never will
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
