didnt ken davy pay for some 'huddersfield' signs a few years back too?
been to wigan in the past and they have recognised both top flight teams when their football team was in the top flight on road signs... prob same at hull.
wonder what will happen if they get relegated??
shame the council dont recognise they have another top flight sporting team.
