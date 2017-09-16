Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 hxgiant Stevo's Armpit

Great deal at £125 no one can complain at the value, the hard bit is increasing numbers and what will be the preferred / actual main game day. Personally I would go for Sunday's while it's cold and still Football then Friday nights once Football over no doubt everyone will have a view, the reality is Town will dictate Run leroy , run !

Great value.



Especially for those with kids.



Thanks Ken. Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard... brearley84

excellent once again! HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE Raaaaymond

Worth that price just to watch Jake Mamo. "With a reaping hook, Cronus lopped off his father's genitals and flung them into the sea. From the drops of blood that fell on the earth came the Giants." adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger



Awesome stuff usual 7 of our group will renew should be able to convince a few more 'floaters' to part with the cash! GIANT DAZ

YIM Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm14835Overlooking the Canal Excellent value again BUT, how do we convince potential new fans that £125 is good value?

it's still a large amount of money and the club have to find a way of getting people to shell it out, the current fanbase will renew no doubt, it's the others we need to get in.



Obviously i'd like to see us thrown every spare penny at marketing the hell out of these starting Monday morning, get into schools/nurseries/playgroups/playgyms etc to promote them to the kids/families and offices/factories/sports clubs etc for the adults.



A visible presence in the town centre as well as places like Brighouse, Elland, Holmfirth, Mirfield, Slawit, Marsden etc, get into the supermarkets and hand out flyers and maybe a voucher for the shop .......speculate to accumulate. "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



//adf.ly/1gMQkx



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... Giantscorpio

Fantastic value again. Thanks Ken. Just hope we can move most of the games to Sundays as 4 of my family will not be renewing due to missing too many games due to shift work. That will be £500 down the pan to start with.



GIANT DAZ wrote: Excellent value again BUT, how do we convince potential new fans that £125 is good value?

it's still a large amount of money and the club have to find a way of getting people to shell it out, the current fanbase will renew no doubt, it's the others we need to get in.



Obviously i'd like to see us thrown every spare penny at marketing the hell out of these starting Monday morning, get into schools/nurseries/playgroups/playgyms etc to promote them to the kids/families and offices/factories/sports clubs etc for the adults.



A visible presence in the town centre as well as places like Brighouse, Elland, Holmfirth, Mirfield, Slawit, Marsden etc, get into the supermarkets and hand out flyers and maybe a voucher for the shop .......speculate to accumulate.



Invest the majority of the budget into all social media platforms.



Snapchat for young teens - Competitions, let the players log in and snap throughout the day. This let's the fans feel a connection and bond with the players



Facebook - Facebook advertising, news source, video interviews



Instagram - daily training pics, use Instagram to drive traffic to other sources.



Twitter - match updates (they already do this which I Really like).



Those are just e.g's. But you have to target where people are. And everyone is on social media these days. With an all round digital strategy The Giants could have huge success.



Invest the majority of the budget into all social media platforms.

Snapchat for young teens - Competitions, let the players log in and snap throughout the day. This let's the fans feel a connection and bond with the players

Facebook - Facebook advertising, news source, video interviews

Instagram - daily training pics, use Instagram to drive traffic to other sources.

Twitter - match updates (they already do this which I Really like).

Those are just e.g's. But you have to target where people are. And everyone is on social media these days. With an all round digital strategy The Giants could have huge success.

I personally find us quite a 'dates and boring club. They occasionally seem to try, but it feels very amateur and unplanned. For e.g. when they posted on their Facebook, to go to Instagram for major news....

Chetnik wrote: Invest the majority of the budget into all social media platforms.



Snapchat for young teens - Competitions, let the players log in and snap throughout the day. This let's the fans feel a connection and bond with the players



Facebook - Facebook advertising, news source, video interviews



Instagram - daily training pics, use Instagram to drive traffic to other sources.



Twitter - match updates (they already do this which I Really like).



Those are just e.g's. But you have to target where people are. And everyone is on social media these days. With an all round digital strategy The Giants could have huge success.



I personally find us quite a 'dates and boring club. They occasionally seem to try, but it feels very amateur and unplanned. For e.g. when they posted on their Facebook, to go to Instagram for major news....



yes!



the old ways dont work , time to embrace social media more as a club, they have improved on this score recently but so much more could be done, other clubs have some great social media stuff that we could steal from... but do we have the resources.. not sure we do but could pay for itself.



yes!

the old ways dont work , time to embrace social media more as a club, they have improved on this score recently but so much more could be done, other clubs have some great social media stuff that we could steal from... but do we have the resources.. not sure we do but could pay for itself.

snapchat especially . dont even think the giants are on this!!!

-

