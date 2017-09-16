|
Great deal at £125 no one can complain at the value, the hard bit is increasing numbers and what will be the preferred / actual main game day. Personally I would go for Sunday's while it's cold and still Football then Friday nights once Football over no doubt everyone will have a view, the reality is Town will dictate
Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:29 am
Great value.
Especially for those with kids.
Thanks Ken.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:35 am
excellent once again!
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:06 am
Worth that price just to watch Jake Mamo.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:54 am
Awesome stuff usual 7 of our group will renew should be able to convince a few more 'floaters' to part with the cash!
Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:16 pm
Excellent value again BUT, how do we convince potential new fans that £125 is good value?
it's still a large amount of money and the club have to find a way of getting people to shell it out, the current fanbase will renew no doubt, it's the others we need to get in.
Obviously i'd like to see us thrown every spare penny at marketing the hell out of these starting Monday morning, get into schools/nurseries/playgroups/playgyms etc to promote them to the kids/families and offices/factories/sports clubs etc for the adults.
A visible presence in the town centre as well as places like Brighouse, Elland, Holmfirth, Mirfield, Slawit, Marsden etc, get into the supermarkets and hand out flyers and maybe a voucher for the shop .......speculate to accumulate.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:23 pm
Fantastic value again. Thanks Ken. Just hope we can move most of the games to Sundays as 4 of my family will not be renewing due to missing too many games due to shift work. That will be £500 down the pan to start with.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:50 am
Invest the majority of the budget into all social media platforms.
Snapchat for young teens - Competitions, let the players log in and snap throughout the day. This let's the fans feel a connection and bond with the players
Facebook - Facebook advertising, news source, video interviews
Instagram - daily training pics, use Instagram to drive traffic to other sources.
Twitter - match updates (they already do this which I Really like).
Those are just e.g's. But you have to target where people are. And everyone is on social media these days. With an all round digital strategy The Giants could have huge success.
I personally find us quite a 'dates and boring club. They occasionally seem to try, but it feels very amateur and unplanned. For e.g. when they posted on their Facebook, to go to Instagram for major news....
Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:19 am
yes!
the old ways dont work , time to embrace social media more as a club, they have improved on this score recently but so much more could be done, other clubs have some great social media stuff that we could steal from... but do we have the resources.. not sure we do but could pay for itself.
snapchat especially . dont even think the giants are on this!!!
Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:29 pm
Reading on Examiner web, the council have put up signs on the boundries "welcome to Huddersfield" with HTAFC all over them.l have asked all my family to contact their councillors to ask why the bias, discrimination (that word always hits a nerve) against the Giants.
