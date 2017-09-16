Excellent value again BUT, how do we convince potential new fans that £125 is good value?

it's still a large amount of money and the club have to find a way of getting people to shell it out, the current fanbase will renew no doubt, it's the others we need to get in.



Obviously i'd like to see us thrown every spare penny at marketing the hell out of these starting Monday morning, get into schools/nurseries/playgroups/playgyms etc to promote them to the kids/families and offices/factories/sports clubs etc for the adults.



A visible presence in the town centre as well as places like Brighouse, Elland, Holmfirth, Mirfield, Slawit, Marsden etc, get into the supermarkets and hand out flyers and maybe a voucher for the shop .......speculate to accumulate.