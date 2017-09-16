WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Season Tickets

Post a reply
Season Tickets
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:20 am
hxgiant Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 89
Great deal at £125 no one can complain at the value, the hard bit is increasing numbers and what will be the preferred / actual main game day. Personally I would go for Sunday's while it's cold and still Football then Friday nights once Football over no doubt everyone will have a view, the reality is Town will dictate
Re: Season Tickets
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:29 am
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1355
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Great value.

Especially for those with kids.

Thanks Ken.
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...
Re: Season Tickets
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:35 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13203
Location: Huddersfield
excellent once again! :BOW:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Season Tickets
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:06 am
Raaaaymond User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 4:00 pm
Posts: 875
Location: Pretanic Islands
Worth that price just to watch Jake Mamo.
"With a reaping hook, Cronus lopped off his father's genitals and flung them into the sea. From the drops of blood that fell on the earth came the Giants."
Re: Season Tickets
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:54 am
adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1064
Location: huddersfield
Awesome stuff usual 7 of our group will renew should be able to convince a few more 'floaters' to part with the cash!
Re: Season Tickets
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:16 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14831
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Excellent value again BUT, how do we convince potential new fans that £125 is good value?
it's still a large amount of money and the club have to find a way of getting people to shell it out, the current fanbase will renew no doubt, it's the others we need to get in.

Obviously i'd like to see us thrown every spare penny at marketing the hell out of these starting Monday morning, get into schools/nurseries/playgroups/playgyms etc to promote them to the kids/families and offices/factories/sports clubs etc for the adults.

A visible presence in the town centre as well as places like Brighouse, Elland, Holmfirth, Mirfield, Slawit, Marsden etc, get into the supermarkets and hand out flyers and maybe a voucher for the shop .......speculate to accumulate.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Frankiefartown, Run leroy , run ! and 40 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,4601,82076,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
16
- 24NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTRY
58
- 16SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
38
- 16LONDONB
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
10
- 0SWINTON  
Latest
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM