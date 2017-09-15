WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next weeks game vs Hull kr

Next weeks game vs Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:58 pm
wiretillidie30
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 299
Has this now been moved to Friday night?
Re: Next weeks game vs Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:01 pm
Rugby
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2041
wiretillidie30 wrote:
Has this now been moved to Friday night?


I don't think so, what makes you say that?
Re: Next weeks game vs Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:03 pm
wiretillidie30
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 299
An app I have got had it down as a Sky game, damm thing must be wrong
Re: Next weeks game vs Hull kr
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:33 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48912
Location: Doncaster
SKY's game next Friday is Castleford v Hull.

Users browsing this forum: easyWire, Google [Bot] and 114 guests

