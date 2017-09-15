WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull kr

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Hull kr

Post a reply
Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:07 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 663
full respect to hulls youngsters didn't deserve to lose like that
Re: Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:21 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 905
Very strange feelings after that game. The youngsters and fringe players gave their all.Could have done you a massive favour and they deserved the win but lost due to being bit nieve. Atkins missed penalty and the funked drop goal attempt gave it away.Cant believe Catalans sit in 3rd after playing like that and McBanana is earning big wedge whilst being thick as mince.
Re: Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:23 pm
Bigtimeleigh Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 6:26 pm
Posts: 9
propforward 2338 wrote:
full respect to hulls youngsters didn't deserve to lose like that



But yet a "that was a unlucky result" has gone against us! Both times involving KR, us loosing at our place to them and them loosing to cats just now, both having massive implications on what our fate could be!!! Must be due that luck and hope it either comes tomorrow with London/widnes or in the MPG :x :x

Hope langi is okay but a stretcher dosent bode well and crooks limping with Patterson having one arm strapped up could lead to an "unlucky" nights work, but! Let's keep the faith!! Cats st gone MPG I'll take that and let's do it!!
Re: Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:26 pm
KING OF LEIGH Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 05, 2015 10:22 pm
Posts: 24
IMHO Widnes will beat Catalan easily. We need to beat London. Do that and I don't think we will have anything to worry about playing Catalan at home in the MPG. We have been bad this season but Catalan are garbage
Re: Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:33 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 663
KING OF LEIGH wrote:
IMHO Widnes will beat Catalan easily. We need to beat London. Do that and I don't think we will have anything to worry about playing Catalan at home in the MPG. We have been bad this season but Catalan are garbage

Ive dreaded all through the play offs having to win in London.They have the advantage of the plastic pitch and they have players with real pace,which apart from clare we don't have.Unfair on fans as well Friday night game
Re: Hull kr
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:35 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 905
:CHEERS:
KING OF LEIGH wrote:
IMHO Widnes will beat Catalan easily. We need to beat London. Do that and I don't think we will have anything to worry about playing Catalan at home in the MPG. We have been bad this season but Catalan are garbage



That's how I see it.Our full strength team would have put a big score on them tonight.Really thought it was going to be the perfect result and we deserved the win. Doesn't help you guys I know but believe me they tried their nuts off.If you do end up in MPG then I think you are better than either wid or frogs

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Budgiezilla, Bullsmad, craig hkr, EX.SALF.UNI, foggy, Harry Stottle, ItchyandScratchy, KING OF LEIGH, Leyther14, Leythersteve, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, Salty mouse, willo109 and 272 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,1622,30676,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
13
- 6PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
44
- 2SALFORD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
40
- 16HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
19
- 20CATALANS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
40
- 6HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM