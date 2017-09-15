propforward 2338 wrote: full respect to hulls youngsters didn't deserve to lose like that

But yet a "that was a unlucky result" has gone against us! Both times involving KR, us loosing at our place to them and them loosing to cats just now, both having massive implications on what our fate could be!!! Must be due that luck and hope it either comes tomorrow with London/widnes or in the MPGHope langi is okay but a stretcher dosent bode well and crooks limping with Patterson having one arm strapped up could lead to an "unlucky" nights work, but! Let's keep the faith!! Cats st gone MPG I'll take that and let's do it!!