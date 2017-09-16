Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3209



Eastern Wildcat wrote: A true fan



Supported them for 35 years.



Season ticket holder, even in the dark days when we werrn't in the top flight.



Staying loyal and not changing colours. Ive been with Mrs EW for nearly 20 years, so would have changed by now.



On top of the above mates tried pursuading me to support somebody else.



In the days of winter rugby, when the club wanted volunteers to clear snow off pitch, I was there.



I may sometimes criticize certain aspects, but like most fans, I have opinions and views, which may help the club. As a fan, I want the best for them.

Still not enough EW Still not enough EW nathb6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 8:28 pm

Posts: 36

I remember the days clearing snow off the terraces and not even getting a thank you or nothing! Lol

Thats clearly the sign of a true supporter. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1655

Its a start though BLM Upanunder Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm

Posts: 285

How easy is it for someone purporting to be a wakey fan, to post a thread ripping to pieces individual players, the coaching staff, the team in general or all three, during a season where they have completely demolished all pre-season bottom 4 expectations, playing an excellent free scoring, exciting entertaining brand of RL.



Cos I seriously think that is happening, they can't be true fans, they must be alters from other clubs, why else would they do it, its the only explanation...



either that.......or they're just complete donks



unless its obvious that some portion of WT isn't giving its all for the shirt, a real fan supports the team, win lose or draw....no matter what. Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm

Posts: 634

Eastern Wildcat wrote: A true fan



Supported them for 35 years.



Season ticket holder, even in the dark days when we werrn't in the top flight.



Staying loyal and not changing colours. Ive been with Mrs EW for nearly 20 years, so would have changed by now.



On top of the above mates tried pursuading me to support somebody else.



In the days of winter rugby, when the club wanted volunteers to clear snow off pitch, I was there.



I may sometimes criticize certain aspects, but like most fans, I have opinions and views, which may help the club. As a fan, I want the best for them.



All very commendable. What we actually need is more fans like you not less. You come to BV from East Yorkshire we can't even get people from Eastmoor and the likes to get off there arris and get to the matches! All very commendable. What we actually need is more fans like you not less. You come to BV from East Yorkshire we can't even get people from Eastmoor and the likes to get off there arris and get to the matches! Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1655

Thanks for that 1315.



Im not from Hull. I am Wakefield born and bred. Outwood to be precise.



My link to East Hull is through my wife. She is from East Hull but moved to Altofts in 1987, with her parents, through her Dads work.



She adopted Wakey as a second team until she learnt to drive. We are both genuine fans of the sport, and try to watch both teams every weekend when we can, if our games dont clash.



An example of how we are both keen on watching both our clubs was earlier this season. We went to the summer bash at Blackpool and Hull KR played on the Saturday. We stayed Friday to Monday. Wakefield also played Friday and Monday. We still went to those games. Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm

Posts: 634

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Thanks for that 1315.



Im not from Hull. I am Wakefield born and bred. Outwood to be precise.



My link to East Hull is through my wife. She is from East Hull but moved to Altofts in 1987, with her parents, through her Dads work.



She adopted Wakey as a second team until she learnt to drive. We are both genuine fans of the sport, and try to watch both teams every weekend when we can, if our games dont clash.



An example of how we are both keen on watching both our clubs was earlier this season. We went to the summer bash at Blackpool and Hull KR played on the Saturday. We stayed Friday to Monday. Wakefield also played Friday and Monday. We still went to those games.



Ah well mate if Newmarket does comes off at least it will be a bit nearer for you! Ah well mate if Newmarket does comes off at least it will be a bit nearer for you! JINJER

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am

Posts: 6408

Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Thanks for that 1315.



Im not from Hull. I am Wakefield born and bred. Outwood to be precise.



My link to East Hull is through my wife. She is from East Hull but moved to Altofts in 1987, with her parents, through her Dads work.



She adopted Wakey as a second team until she learnt to drive. We are both genuine fans of the sport, and try to watch both teams every weekend when we can, if our games dont clash.



An example of how we are both keen on watching both our clubs was earlier this season. We went to the summer bash at Blackpool and Hull KR played on the Saturday. We stayed Friday to Monday. Wakefield also played Friday and Monday. We still went to those games.

Don't explain yourself mate, not needed. Don't explain yourself mate, not needed. Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT JINJER

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am

Posts: 6408

Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield

Trinity1315 wrote: Ah well mate if Newmarket does comes off at least it will be a bit nearer for you!

It'd be better if they built a bridge over the canal, we could walk it then. It'd be better if they built a bridge over the canal, we could walk it then. Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, borocat, captaincaveman, cocker, DAVE@CAS1990, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Google Adsense [Bot], huddiepuddies, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Yahoo [Bot] and 252 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 19 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,632,666 1,907 76,224 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v OXFORD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v KEIGHLEY TODAY : 15:00 8s BRADFORD v ROCHDALE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS TODAY : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v HEMEL TODAY : 15:00 8s OLDHAM v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s FEATHERSTONE v WARRINGTON TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v WHITEHAVEN TODAY : 15:00 CH1 YORK v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 SL WIGAN v CASTLEFORD ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























