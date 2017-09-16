|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
A true fan
Supported them for 35 years.
Season ticket holder, even in the dark days when we werrn't in the top flight.
Staying loyal and not changing colours. Ive been with Mrs EW for nearly 20 years, so would have changed by now.
On top of the above mates tried pursuading me to support somebody else.
In the days of winter rugby, when the club wanted volunteers to clear snow off pitch, I was there.
I may sometimes criticize certain aspects, but like most fans, I have opinions and views, which may help the club. As a fan, I want the best for them.
Still not enough EW
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:34 am
I remember the days clearing snow off the terraces and not even getting a thank you or nothing! Lol
Thats clearly the sign of a true supporter.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:14 am
Sat Sep 16, 2017 2:30 pm
How easy is it for someone purporting to be a wakey fan, to post a thread ripping to pieces individual players, the coaching staff, the team in general or all three, during a season where they have completely demolished all pre-season bottom 4 expectations, playing an excellent free scoring, exciting entertaining brand of RL.
Cos I seriously think that is happening, they can't be true fans, they must be alters from other clubs, why else would they do it, its the only explanation...
either that.......or they're just complete donks
unless its obvious that some portion of WT isn't giving its all for the shirt, a real fan supports the team, win lose or draw....no matter what.
All very commendable. What we actually need is more fans like you not less. You come to BV from East Yorkshire we can't even get people from Eastmoor and the likes to get off there arris and get to the matches!
Thanks for that 1315.
Im not from Hull. I am Wakefield born and bred. Outwood to be precise.
My link to East Hull is through my wife. She is from East Hull but moved to Altofts in 1987, with her parents, through her Dads work.
She adopted Wakey as a second team until she learnt to drive. We are both genuine fans of the sport, and try to watch both teams every weekend when we can, if our games dont clash.
An example of how we are both keen on watching both our clubs was earlier this season. We went to the summer bash at Blackpool and Hull KR played on the Saturday. We stayed Friday to Monday. Wakefield also played Friday and Monday. We still went to those games.
Ah well mate if Newmarket does comes off at least it will be a bit nearer for you!
Don't explain yourself mate, not needed.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Trinity1315 wrote:
Ah well mate if Newmarket does comes off at least it will be a bit nearer for you!
It'd be better if they built a bridge over the canal, we could walk it then.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
