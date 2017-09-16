WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Graeme Horne

Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:41 am
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3209
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
A true fan

Supported them for 35 years.

Season ticket holder, even in the dark days when we werrn't in the top flight.

Staying loyal and not changing colours. Ive been with Mrs EW for nearly 20 years, so would have changed by now.

On top of the above mates tried pursuading me to support somebody else.

In the days of winter rugby, when the club wanted volunteers to clear snow off pitch, I was there.

I may sometimes criticize certain aspects, but like most fans, I have opinions and views, which may help the club. As a fan, I want the best for them.

Still not enough EW :D
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:34 am
nathb6

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 8:28 pm
Posts: 36
I remember the days clearing snow off the terraces and not even getting a thank you or nothing! Lol
Thats clearly the sign of a true supporter.
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:14 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1655
Its a start though BLM
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 2:30 pm
Upanunder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 285
How easy is it for someone purporting to be a wakey fan, to post a thread ripping to pieces individual players, the coaching staff, the team in general or all three, during a season where they have completely demolished all pre-season bottom 4 expectations, playing an excellent free scoring, exciting entertaining brand of RL.

Cos I seriously think that is happening, they can't be true fans, they must be alters from other clubs, why else would they do it, its the only explanation...

either that.......or they're just complete donks

unless its obvious that some portion of WT isn't giving its all for the shirt, a real fan supports the team, win lose or draw....no matter what.
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 2:51 pm
Trinity1315
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 634
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
A true fan

Supported them for 35 years.

Season ticket holder, even in the dark days when we werrn't in the top flight.

Staying loyal and not changing colours. Ive been with Mrs EW for nearly 20 years, so would have changed by now.

On top of the above mates tried pursuading me to support somebody else.

In the days of winter rugby, when the club wanted volunteers to clear snow off pitch, I was there.

I may sometimes criticize certain aspects, but like most fans, I have opinions and views, which may help the club. As a fan, I want the best for them.


All very commendable. What we actually need is more fans like you not less. You come to BV from East Yorkshire we can't even get people from Eastmoor and the likes to get off there arris and get to the matches!
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:04 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1655
Thanks for that 1315.

Im not from Hull. I am Wakefield born and bred. Outwood to be precise.

My link to East Hull is through my wife. She is from East Hull but moved to Altofts in 1987, with her parents, through her Dads work.

She adopted Wakey as a second team until she learnt to drive. We are both genuine fans of the sport, and try to watch both teams every weekend when we can, if our games dont clash.

An example of how we are both keen on watching both our clubs was earlier this season. We went to the summer bash at Blackpool and Hull KR played on the Saturday. We stayed Friday to Monday. Wakefield also played Friday and Monday. We still went to those games.
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:53 am
Trinity1315
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 634
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Thanks for that 1315.

Im not from Hull. I am Wakefield born and bred. Outwood to be precise.

My link to East Hull is through my wife. She is from East Hull but moved to Altofts in 1987, with her parents, through her Dads work.

She adopted Wakey as a second team until she learnt to drive. We are both genuine fans of the sport, and try to watch both teams every weekend when we can, if our games dont clash.

An example of how we are both keen on watching both our clubs was earlier this season. We went to the summer bash at Blackpool and Hull KR played on the Saturday. We stayed Friday to Monday. Wakefield also played Friday and Monday. We still went to those games.


Ah well mate if Newmarket does comes off at least it will be a bit nearer for you! :D
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:50 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6408
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Thanks for that 1315.

Im not from Hull. I am Wakefield born and bred. Outwood to be precise.

My link to East Hull is through my wife. She is from East Hull but moved to Altofts in 1987, with her parents, through her Dads work.

She adopted Wakey as a second team until she learnt to drive. We are both genuine fans of the sport, and try to watch both teams every weekend when we can, if our games dont clash.

An example of how we are both keen on watching both our clubs was earlier this season. We went to the summer bash at Blackpool and Hull KR played on the Saturday. We stayed Friday to Monday. Wakefield also played Friday and Monday. We still went to those games.

Don't explain yourself mate, not needed.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:51 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6408
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Trinity1315 wrote:
Ah well mate if Newmarket does comes off at least it will be a bit nearer for you! :D

It'd be better if they built a bridge over the canal, we could walk it then. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
