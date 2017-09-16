WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Graeme Horne

Graeme Horne
Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:41 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
A true fan

Supported them for 35 years.

Season ticket holder, even in the dark days when we werrn't in the top flight.

Staying loyal and not changing colours. Ive been with Mrs EW for nearly 20 years, so would have changed by now.

On top of the above mates tried pursuading me to support somebody else.

In the days of winter rugby, when the club wanted volunteers to clear snow off pitch, I was there.

I may sometimes criticize certain aspects, but like most fans, I have opinions and views, which may help the club. As a fan, I want the best for them.

Still not enough EW :D
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:34 am
I remember the days clearing snow off the terraces and not even getting a thank you or nothing! Lol
Thats clearly the sign of a true supporter.
