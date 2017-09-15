WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Graeme Horne

Graeme Horne
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:03 pm
TrinityDave User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Aug 12, 2011 4:17 pm
Posts: 66
Location: Wakefield
My mate thinks he heard phil caplan on radio Yorkshire saying we'd signed graeme horne. Please tell me it isnt so :CRAZY:
Wakefield till i die
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:08 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1651
Mrs EW has just said that he is retiring at end of the year
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:19 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 151
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
I wish you would you dont half talk some rubbish. Have you ever thought about supporting HKR Fulltime instead of boring us to death.
Re: Graeme Horne
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:04 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1651
Certainly not.

I have been supporting the club since 1980, and wouldnt change my colours for anyone.

I am a true fan of the club.

Just passing the comment in conversation, and it was mentioned in the Hull Daily Mail earlier in the week. Horne has barely played for the club this year.

Users browsing this forum: captaincaveman, DAVE@CAS1990, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Her in doors, marc271841, Smew, The Dreadnought, TrinityDave, wakefield1990, Willzay and 248 guests

