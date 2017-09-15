WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)

Post a reply
vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:05 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3053
Location: Shipley, Bradford
BULLS SQUAD:

Aston, Bentley, Caro, Halafihi, Hallas, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, L.Smith, Macani, Magrin, Moore, Oledzki, Peltier, Pickersgill, Roche, Ryan, Sironen, Wilkinson.

Probably will be a few farewell appearances, most notably Bentley and Ryan who have been a fantastic servants to the club. Also a last appearance for Oledzki who's been class.

Should win this and end the season on a high!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:33 pm
bringbackjimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:06 pm
Posts: 23
10 man Rochdale not holding a rampant 12 man bulls....try fest at Odsal...good to see a few happy faces; although not one for the RL purists
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:36 pm
bringbackjimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:06 pm
Posts: 23
34 v 0 after 27 minutes, what a send off from the championship....
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:47 pm
bringbackjimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:06 pm
Posts: 23
Bulls let Rochdale in for a try, converted....but Bulls immediately in again....40 - 6 ....Rochdale starting to lose interest now...
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:49 pm
bringbackjimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:06 pm
Posts: 23
Keyes belts down half the field following a penalty..looks like half time will be 46 - 0....never anything but talking points at Odsal !
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:52 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3376
Location: Bradford
Sounds like a total massacre from the BCB Commentary

Rochdale not helping themselves with their tactics - 3 men in the sin-bin at one stage!!!!
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:55 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27227
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Rochdale are a disgrace. Come to head hunt. Ref doing a decent job.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:56 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4763
Rochdale have just come to fight. Horrible team, horrible coach. Least referee has actually punished them for their tactics rather than just the farcical, sin-bin a man from each team that we've seen this year

Think our young lads have grown up. All in to defend Keyes after the late challenge. Hodgson not being bullied by Taira.
Re: vs. Rochdale Hornets (Home)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:57 pm
Bullnorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 618
Location: BARNSLEY
I notice that young Jacob Trueman has replaced the injured Luke Gale today. Has a first half hat trick against Wigan!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, bringbackjimmy, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, fifty50, HiramC, paulwalker71, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,7691,90776,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
22
- 14OXFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
14
- 6KEIGHLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
46
- 6ROCHDALE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
20
- 10SHEFFIELD  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
8
- 8LONDONS  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
30
- 22HEMEL  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
12
- 14DEWSBURY  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 38WARRINGTON  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 28WHITEHAVEN  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
12
- 20NEWCASTLE  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
0
- 20CASTLEFORD
  
Trueman Try, McShane Goal
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM