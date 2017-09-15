Ok some of it could be sour grapes as he is packing in, but I think some of his points are valid, and I actually think the way we are going with the VR is adding to the problem.

Smith has said the game is losing its appeal and needs a change! This year for me the super 8s have really been interesting so that side I think is good.

But is the game becoming too clinical, I actually find NRL games pretty dull, and on the whole it's predictable.

The fact that we as fans, are unwilling to accept on field decisions from the match officials has driven more and more use of the tv replays!!!!

Is it maybe time to step back from the technology a bit? If we do though it means having to accept wrong decisions will be made by officials, and learning to accept that!

Last nights game, was any try given without referring upstairs? Even the drop goal went upstairs! Is RL is this country becoming like the game in aus? For me that's not what I want to see.

Just a thought.