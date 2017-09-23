Glad we wasn't relying on you today but after that performance I don't think it would of mattered if we had lost last night. Really glad you got a victory worthy of the great season you've had . If we don't do the double and radders gets it coach of the year has to be Chester. Never mind Powell. What he's done on his budget is fantastic. Really enjoyed watching you this year and hope you can kick on next season. Be great to have us,cas and yourselves looking down on the so called big boys (again ) Thanks for looking after Hadley. Looks like he's returning a player far more close to his full potential.
Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant!! Could not be happier for the Trinity. This season you've won so many admirers. Next year it's time to get mean and punch your weight knowing you're a very good team indeed. Time to start believing.
Wow great to read the recognition form fans of other sides. Cheers folks. Yes...it's never been a better time for decades to support Trinity. I hope the sleeping support wakes up and buys some season tickets! Mine's bought! Cannot wait
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am Posts: 16880 Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
There is no God ... but it is easy to see how some folk might like to believe. Wigan nilled ànd duffed up. Heaven. The playoffs can now proceed venom free and nice and relaxed. I don't really care who wins now. It won't be the pies.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.