Glad we wasn't relying on you today but after that performance I don't think it would of mattered if we had lost last night. Really glad you got a victory worthy of the great season you've had . If we don't do the double and radders gets it coach of the year has to be Chester. Never mind Powell. What he's done on his budget is fantastic. Really enjoyed watching you this year and hope you can kick on next season. Be great to have us,cas and yourselves looking down on the so called big boys (again) Thanks for looking after Hadley. Looks like he's returning a player far more close to his full potential.