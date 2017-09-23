WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:50 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3215
All 17 were outstanding today but big wraps to Danny Kirmond today :CLAP: his best game by far.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:50 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4081
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Well done Trin. A great result and a great result for Rugby League. You play in the right way, you entertain and above all you've just kicked Wigan's ar"e!!
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:00 pm
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 339
Glad we wasn't relying on you today but after that performance I don't think it would of mattered if we had lost last night. Really glad you got a victory worthy of the great season you've had . If we don't do the double and radders gets it coach of the year has to be Chester. Never mind Powell. What he's done on his budget is fantastic. Really enjoyed watching you this year and hope you can kick on next season. Be great to have us,cas and yourselves looking down on the so called big boys (again :lol: ) Thanks for looking after Hadley. Looks like he's returning a player far more close to his full potential.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:01 pm
Uppo58 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 463
Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant!!
Could not be happier for the Trinity.
This season you've won so many admirers.
Next year it's time to get mean and punch your weight knowing you're a very good team indeed. Time to start believing.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:24 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1440
Wow great to read the recognition form fans of other sides. Cheers folks. Yes...it's never been a better time for decades to support Trinity. I hope the sleeping support wakes up and buys some season tickets! Mine's bought! Cannot wait
