WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Post a reply
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:13 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1679
Great performance all round, right through.

Did it tough at times, either side of half time.

Big wrap today to Sam Williams, for me upped the the ante when he came on. On what could be his last game he could have gone through the motions.

His celebrations when he scored, the badge kissing and thumping it to me, gives me the impression he wants to stay
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:21 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 417
Great end to great season. Thank you Wakefield Trinity for putting a smile on my face. Bring on 2018 .
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:23 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 649
Wouldn't have missed that for the world. Great display of rugby league. Well done lads. every one played their part. The defence was awesome. Fifita, Finn, Arona , Miller & Ashurst were first class. I liked the finishing touch when Fifita climbed onto the crossbar.
Even Tomkins' attempts to referee the match fell on stoney ground.
Looking forward to next season already.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:30 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2751
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Great performance all round, right through.

Did it tough at times, either side of half time.

Big wrap today to Sam Williams, for me upped the the ante when he came on. On what could be his last game he could have gone through the motions.

His celebrations when he scored, the badge kissing and thumping it to me, gives me the impression he wants to stay

Radio interview this week Chester said Williams was leaving and was sorted for next season.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:31 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 503
Location: On the therapist's couch
Redscat wrote:
Wouldn't have missed that for the world. Great display of rugby league....Looking forward to next season already.


Me too. Great performance today and it's far too long until the first friendly :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:33 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13345
Location: Ossett
That was a triumph of good over evil; I enjoyed every minute - especially the ones where Big Dave went through them like a dose of the Tom Tits - lovely stuff!
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:57 pm
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 421
Sublime. That was everyone that's good about Wakefield and enough to talk about for weeks. Finns pass out wide to BJB, Millers ball steal, Big Dave's steamrolling runs. I could go on as everyone played exceptionally well. absolutely brilliant. :BOW: :BOW:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, brettoncat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, got there, hudders, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Mr Bliss, nathb6, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Redscat, sandcat20, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, The Dreadnought, wakeytrin, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 465 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,3982,84676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
16
- 29NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
36
- 22DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
46
- 24HULL KR  
 FT :
TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
32
- 0WIGAN
TV
 < 
 NOW 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
4
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
Marsh Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM